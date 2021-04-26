Resident Evil Village Extends Availability for its Final Demo from a Single Day to a Week

Resident Evil Village is less than two weeks away, but there’s one more demo coming before the game launches and Capcom has just made it easier to get into. The final Village demo will be available on all platforms, and will allow you to play unrestricted through either the Village or Castle areas (you have to choose one) for up to one hour. That hasn’t changed, but previously Capcom was only allowing players access to the demo during a single 24-hour period – thankfully that’s now been extended to a full week.

We've heard your feedback and are extending the availability period for the final 60-minute multi-platform #REVillage demo. The original 24-hour window starting 5PM PDT May 1 (1AM BST May 2) has been increased by a week, and now ends at the same times on May 9 PDT (May 10 BST). pic.twitter.com/8VKEU8bMnu — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) April 26, 2021

Just in case you can’t see the tweet above, here are the new dates for the demo…

North America - May 1 at 5pm PT to May 9 at 5pm PT.

UK - May 2 at 1am PT BST to May 10 at 1am BST.

Europe - May 2 at 2am CEST to May 10 at 2am CEST.

This is the game's official description…

The next generation of survival horror rises in the form of Resident Evil Village, the eighth major entry in the Resident Evil series. With ultra-realistic graphics powered by the RE Engine, fight for survival as danger lurks around every corner. Set a few years after the horrifying events in the critically acclaimed Resident Evil 7, the all-new storyline begins with Ethan Winters and his wife Mia living peacefully in a new location, free from their past nightmares. Just as they are building their new life together, tragedy befalls them once again. When BSAA captain Chris Redfield attacks their home Ethan must once again head into hell to get his kidnapped daughter back.

Resident Evil Village launches on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Stadia on May 7.