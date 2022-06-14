New Resident Evil 4 Remake Screenshots Focus on Leon, Environment and Some Creepy Villagers

Capcom has released a fresh batch of scary-looking Resident Evil 4 Remake screenshots, showing fan-favorite, Leon S. Kennedy.

Following the game's announcement trailer and screenshots, Capcom has now released a new set of direct-feed screenshots, focusing on Leon, some villagers, and the game's environment. The upgrade over the original game appears to be pretty substantial, although some fans don't seem to like the blueish tint that is being shown. Of course, this is subject to debate. Check out the new scary-looking Resident Evil 4 Remake screenshots in the gallery down below:

Resident Evil 4 joins Leon S. Kennedy six years after his hellish experiences in the biological disaster of Raccoon City. His unmatched resolve caused him to be recruited as an agent reporting directly to the president of the United States. With the experience of multiple missions on his back, Leon is dispatched to rescue the president’s recently kidnapped daughter. Leon tracks her to a secluded European village, however after making first contact he discovers a fervor beyond reason grips the local populace. Now, this reimagined tale of survival in the face of overwhelming terror returns to deliver a visually stunning modern gaming experience that is true to the promise of the original release. Many team members from the production of 2019’s top-selling and critically acclaimed Resident Evil™ 2 also make their return to delve deeper into the essence of Resident Evil 4. Fans and newcomers alike can revel in both the new and familiar, as RE Engine heightens the original’s creative direction to tell a story that is darker and even more unsettling.

Be sure to check out the original vs remake comparison video, highlighting the visual upgrades, as well. Resident Evil 4 is scheduled to release on March 24, 2023, for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. The original game was released in 2005 and introduced the third-person camera to the franchise. This new perspective brought players into the action and horrors encountered by protagonist Leon S. Kennedy during his daring rescue mission.