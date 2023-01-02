Resident Evil 4 Remake Development in “Final Spurt”, Producer Says; Known Leaker Expects New Details to be Shared in Coming Months

Resident Evil 4 Remake is now in the “final spurt” of its development, the game’s producer has confirmed.

Capcom’s Yoshiaki Hirabayashi said as much during an interview with Japanese outlet Famitsu, which recently published its end-of-the-year interviews with various developers.

When asked about the producer’s keywords for 2023, Hirabayashi replied clearly: “Bio RE:4” (referring to Resident Evil 4 Remake).

The producer added (Google translated), “We are working hard to provide you with more information about Resident Evil RE:4 in preparation for its release on March 24th. The game is also in the final spurt to make the team united and make it a little better. Please wait just a little longer.”

Going by these words, it appears that the highly-anticipated remake will indeed make its planned March 2023 release without any delays.

In other Resident Evil 4 Remake-related news – on Twitter, known horror leaker “Dusk Golem” shared that fans will be getting new details about the game in the coming months as Capcom usually kicks off its bigger marketing push about three months to release. Based on the marketing campaigns for previous recent Resident Evil titles, we’ll probably be receiving a new trailer. In addition, it’s also possible that Capcom will also release a 2 to 4-hour gameplay demo for the game in the coming months.

“Btw, I'd say it's very likely that there will be some new RE:4 news this months”, the leaker tweeted. “There's definitely implications there was a press event for RE:4 in December probably, & usually Capcom kicks off a bigger marketing push for Resident Evil games about 3 months to release.”

the "2-4 hour" hands-on gameplay section impressions part of Capcom's marketing of RE games. RE7, RE:2, RE:3 & RE8 all got media drops like this around this window of time. — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) January 1, 2023

Resident Evil 4 Remake is slated for a release on March 24 for PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on March 24, 2023 (those who buy on PS4 can upgrade to PS5 for free). While a PS4 version has been confirmed, Capcom hasn't directly confirmed that the remake will also be arriving on Xbox One.