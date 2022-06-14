Resident Evil 4 Remake New Comparison Highlights Improved Lighting, Character Models and More

A new Resident Evil 4 remake comparison video has been shared online, highlighting some of the visual improvements over the original seen in the footage shared during yesterday's Capcom Showcase.

The new video, which has been put together by ElAnalistaDeBits, highlights, among other things, the time of day changes and lighting improvements at the start of the game, which result in a creepier atmosphere, and the character model details improvements, as Leon looks considerably more detailed than he did in the Resident Evil 2 remake.

Resident Evil 4 remake launches on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S on March 24th, 2023.