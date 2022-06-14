Resident Evil 4 Remake New Comparison Highlights Improved Lighting, Character Models and More
A new Resident Evil 4 remake comparison video has been shared online, highlighting some of the visual improvements over the original seen in the footage shared during yesterday's Capcom Showcase.
The new video, which has been put together by ElAnalistaDeBits, highlights, among other things, the time of day changes and lighting improvements at the start of the game, which result in a creepier atmosphere, and the character model details improvements, as Leon looks considerably more detailed than he did in the Resident Evil 2 remake.
Resident Evil 4 remake launches on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S on March 24th, 2023.
This time, the game is being developed to achieve state-of-the-art quality for a survival horror suitable for 2023, while preserving the essence of the original game. We aim to make the game feel familiar to fans of the series, while also providing a fresh feeling to it. This is being done by reimagining the storyline of the game while keeping the essence of its direction, modernizing the graphics and updating the controls to a modern standard.
Six years have passed since the biological disaster in Racoon City. Leon S. Kennedy, one of the survivors of the incident, has been recruited as an agent reporting directly to the president. With the experience of multiple missions on his back, Leon is sent to rescue the kidnapped daughter of the president of the United States. He tracks her to a secluded European village, where there is something terribly wrong with the villagers. And the curtain rises on this story of grueling survival horror and rescue.
