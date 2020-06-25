Resident Evil 4 Remake To Feature Greatly Expanded Story; May Not Play Like The Original – Rumor

The rumored Resident Evil 4 remake is going to feature a story that will expand the original's in some intriguing ways.

Dusk Golem, who has proved to possess insider information regarding the Resident Evil series, recently revealed on his Twitter profile that the development team is focusing on expanding the story by further developing elements that have been introduced in the original.

Battlefield V Update 7.1 Brings Stability Improvements and More

(2/3) announcement, I keep saying this but I'll repeat myself, RE4 Remake leaked too soon even if with RE8 I think some would get suspicious), but yes the story is an area they're focusing on expanding greatly. Not in the way you described though. I guess the one random thing I — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) June 24, 2020

(3/3) can toss out there as an example is, have you ever thought about what Dr. Salvador's deal in RE4 was? No? Well, prepare to be intrigued. — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) June 24, 2020

Dusk Golem also touched upon how the Resident Evil 4 remake will play. The original game revolutionized the series and the gaming landscape, and by making the remake play like the original or the Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes would prevent it from achieving what the original accomplished. This is quite interesting, as Resident Evil 4 plays great even for today's standards, and may have not needed a complete gameplay overhaul.

(2/2) as a whole, making it play just like RE2 & RE3 Remake or even like the original wouldn't achieve what the original RE4 accomplished. That's all I'm going to say for now, be ready to sit on this one for like a year until reveal. — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) June 24, 2020

Resident Evil 4 Remake is rumored to be in development by M-Two. Original RE4 director Shinji Mikami is not directly involved in the creation of the remake, but he did contribute to make the project a reality.

Fallout 76 Launch Issues Had an Impact on DOOM Eternal’s Quality Evaluation, Leading to the Delay

The project does have Shinji Mikami's full approval, his help here is limited because he's obligated to GhostWire right now but part of how this project even came to be was through his decision and talking with Capcom.

The next entry in the Resident Evil series releasing next year is Resident Evil Village. The game was rumored to be a cross-gen release, but the technical limitations of current-gen hardware would have held it back considerably, according to a report.

The Resident Evil 4 Remake is rumored to release in 2022. We will keep you updated on it as soon as more come in on the game, so stay tuned for all the latest news.