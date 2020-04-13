Resident Evil 4 Remake Dev Team is Larger Than Previous Remake’s; Official Reveal May Be Over a Year Away – Rumor

Resident Evil 4 Remake is going to be a much bigger remake than the other series remakes seen so far, as the development team is the largest ever put together by Capcom.

On his Twitter profile, Dusk Golem provided some more information on the RE4 Remake. According to his report, M-Two was put together to develop this highly-anticipated remake, and their involvement in the development of the Resident Evil 3 remake was so that they could get some practice working as a team.

While director Shinji Mikami is not directly involved in the development of the RE4 Remake, but it seems like the project was possible because he did talk with Capcom about it.

Mikami's full approval, his help here is limited because he's obligated to GhostWire right now but part of how this project even came to be was through his decision and talking with Capcom. I know a bit more about RE4 as a game, but only a bit right now, and to be honest I don't — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) April 12, 2020

Dusk Golem also highlighted how the Resident Evil 4 Remake development team is much larger than the teams that developed the Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes and how the project was being talked about even before development began two years ago. M-Two is also going to be supported by parts of the Resident Evil 2 remake and Devil May Cry 5, so the project's scope seems to be much bigger than before. Sadly, it seems like it will take a while for an official reveal, as the game isn't going to be the next entry in the series to be released.

out so early is you're literally not going to see it anytime soon probably, probably its reveal is in like a year, year and a half from now, so I guess get ready to sit on this one for a while. Bright side, I'm super excited for RE8 and that should be revealed relatively soon. — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) April 12, 2020

Resident Evil 4 Remake is rumored to be in development. We will let you know more about the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.