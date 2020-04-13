  ⋮  

Resident Evil 4 Remake Dev Team is Larger Than Previous Remake’s; Official Reveal May Be Over a Year Away – Rumor

By
2 hours ago
Submit
Resident Evil 4 Remake

Resident Evil 4 Remake is going to be a much bigger remake than the other series remakes seen so far, as the development team is the largest ever put together by Capcom.

On his Twitter profile, Dusk Golem provided some more information on the RE4 Remake. According to his report, M-Two was put together to develop this highly-anticipated remake, and their involvement in the development of the Resident Evil 3 remake was so that they could get some practice working as a team.

The Witcher 3 Enhanced Graphics Settings Mod Introduces Extreme Preset

While director Shinji Mikami is not directly involved in the development of the RE4 Remake, but it seems like the project was possible because he did talk with Capcom about it.

Dusk Golem also highlighted how the Resident Evil 4 Remake development team is much larger than the teams that developed the Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes and how the project was being talked about even before development began two years ago. M-Two is also going to be supported by parts of the Resident Evil 2 remake and Devil May Cry 5, so the project's scope seems to be much bigger than before. Sadly, it seems like it will take a while for an official reveal, as the game isn't going to be the next entry in the series to be released.

Resident Evil 4 Remake is rumored to be in development. We will let you know more about the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.

Submit

Related