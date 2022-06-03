Resident Evil 4 Remake New Comparison Video Highlights Visual Improvements, Design Changes and More

A new Resident Evil 4 remake comparison video has been shared online, highlighting the differences between the original game and more.

The new video, which has been put together by ElAnalistaDeBits, highlights not only the visual improvements, which also make the atmosphere feel more creepy but also some design changes, such as Leon's jacket design looking more like the alpha version of the original and more.

The Resident Evil 4 remake has been announced during June 2022's State of Play with a new trailer which also confirmed the game's release date, March 24th, 2023. The game will feel both familiar and fresh to fans of the series, as it will feature a reimagined storyline that will also keep the essence of its direction.

This time, the game is being developed to achieve state-of-the-art quality for a survival horror suitable for 2023, while preserving the essence of the original game. We aim to make the game feel familiar to fans of the series, while also providing a fresh feeling to it. This is being done by reimagining the storyline of the game while keeping the essence of its direction, modernizing the graphics and updating the controls to a modern standard. Six years have passed since the biological disaster in Racoon City. Leon S. Kennedy, one of the survivors of the incident, has been recruited as an agent reporting directly to the president. With the experience of multiple missions on his back, Leon is sent to rescue the kidnapped daughter of the president of the United States. He tracks her to a secluded European village, where there is something terribly wrong with the villagers. And the curtain rises on this story of grueling survival horror and rescue.

The Resident Evil 4 remake launches on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S on March 24th, 2023.