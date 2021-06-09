Resident Evil 4 HD Project New Video Showcases Improved Separate Ways Mode

A new Resident Evil 4 HD Project video has been shared online, showcasing the improved version of the first three chapters of the Separate Ways mode.

The new video, which has been shared on YouTube by the modding project's creator Albert Marin, also highlights the improvements that have been introduced in the project since the last public release such as remastered prerendered cutscenes, adjusted lighting and effects, and more.

What's new in the video compared to the Resident Evil 4 HD Project July 2018 release pack: - Remastered Prerendered Cutscenes

- Adjusted lighting and effects.

- Stage model and texture final refinements.

- Improved stage shadows where needed.

- Remastered File and Chapter End background images.

- Remastered character and enemies' textures and models.

The latest version of the Resident Evil 4 HD Project is version 3.0, which has been released back in 2018, introduced plenty of visual improvements for the main campaign, as well as for Separate Ways, Assignment Ada, Mercenaries, and more.

Village Pack – UPDATED All textures, 3D edits, lighting and effects improvements to date

– UPDATED Castle Pack – UPDATED All textures, 3D edits, lighting and effects improvements to date

– UPDATED Island Pack – NEW All textures, 3D edits, lighting and effects improvements to date

– NEW Separate Ways Pack – NEW All textures, 3D edits, lighting and effects improvements to date

– NEW Assignement Ada Pack – NEW All textures, 3D edits, lighting and effects improvements to date

– NEW The Mercenaries Pack – NEW All textures, 3D edits, lighting and effects improvements to date

– NEW Subscreen and Menus and Weapons Pack – NEW Re-created menus and subscreen background images Improved inventory item models and textures

– NEW Weapons Pack – NEW In-game weapon 3D models and textures based on the higher quality “examine view” version

NOTE: Weapon textures will receive a complete makeover in the final release

– NEW

More information on the Resident Evil 4 HD Project and its latest public release can be found on its Official Website.