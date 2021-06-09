Resident Evil 4 HD Project New Video Showcases Improved Separate Ways Mode
A new Resident Evil 4 HD Project video has been shared online, showcasing the improved version of the first three chapters of the Separate Ways mode.
The new video, which has been shared on YouTube by the modding project's creator Albert Marin, also highlights the improvements that have been introduced in the project since the last public release such as remastered prerendered cutscenes, adjusted lighting and effects, and more.
What's new in the video compared to the Resident Evil 4 HD Project July 2018 release pack:
- Remastered Prerendered Cutscenes
- Adjusted lighting and effects.
- Stage model and texture final refinements.
- Improved stage shadows where needed.
- Remastered File and Chapter End background images.
- Remastered character and enemies' textures and models.
The latest version of the Resident Evil 4 HD Project is version 3.0, which has been released back in 2018, introduced plenty of visual improvements for the main campaign, as well as for Separate Ways, Assignment Ada, Mercenaries, and more.
- Village Pack – UPDATED
- All textures, 3D edits, lighting and effects improvements to date
- Castle Pack – UPDATED
- All textures, 3D edits, lighting and effects improvements to date
- Island Pack – NEW
- All textures, 3D edits, lighting and effects improvements to date
- Separate Ways Pack – NEW
- All textures, 3D edits, lighting and effects improvements to date
- Assignement Ada Pack – NEW
- All textures, 3D edits, lighting and effects improvements to date
- The Mercenaries Pack – NEW
- All textures, 3D edits, lighting and effects improvements to date
- Subscreen and Menus and Weapons Pack – NEW
- Re-created menus and subscreen background images
- Improved inventory item models and textures
- Weapons Pack – NEW
- In-game weapon 3D models and textures based on the higher quality “examine view” version
NOTE: Weapon textures will receive a complete makeover in the final release
More information on the Resident Evil 4 HD Project and its latest public release can be found on its Official Website.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter