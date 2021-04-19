Resident Evil 4 HD Project New Development Video Showcases Fully Remastered The Mercenaries

A new Resident Evil 4 HD Project development video has been shared online, showcasing more of the impressive fan-made remastering project of the fourth main entry in the series by Capcom.

The new video, which can be watched below, provides some general info on the project, showcases a fully remastered The Mercenaries, and also provides some comparisons that highlight the changes the modding project brings to the vanilla game.

The Resident Evil 4 HD Project has been in the works for a very long time. The latest version released to the public, version 3.0, overhauls select locations, in-game weapon 3D models, and more.

Village Pack – UPDATED All textures, 3D edits, lighting and effects improvements to date

– UPDATED Castle Pack – UPDATED All textures, 3D edits, lighting and effects improvements to date

– UPDATED Island Pack – NEW All textures, 3D edits, lighting and effects improvements to date

– NEW Separate Ways Pack – NEW All textures, 3D edits, lighting and effects improvements to date

– NEW Assignement Ada Pack – NEW All textures, 3D edits, lighting and effects improvements to date

– NEW The Mercenaries Pack – NEW All textures, 3D edits, lighting and effects improvements to date

– NEW Subscreen and Menus and Weapons Pack – NEW Re-created menus and subscreen background images Improved inventory item models and textures

– NEW Weapons Pack – NEW In-game weapon 3D models and textures based on the higher quality “examine view” version

NOTE: Weapon textures will receive a complete makeover in the final release

– NEW Items Pack – NEW In-game item 3D models and textures based on the higher quality “examine view” version

NOTE: Some item textures will receive a complete makeover in the final release

– NEW Cut-scene Pack – NEW Fixed and restored effects from the Gamecube/Wii version that got lost during the HD porting process Improved cutscene-exclusive textures and 3D models Low-polygon Ganados have been replaced with the higher-polygon version Some lighting adjustments here and there Some effect adjustments here and there

– NEW Miscellaneous Enemy torches and crossbow arrows cast real time light Improved barrel and tank explosions Fixed some minor sound bugs



More information on the Resident Evil 4 HD Project can be found on its Official Website.