Resident Evil 4 HD Project New Development Video Showcases Fully Remastered The Mercenaries
A new Resident Evil 4 HD Project development video has been shared online, showcasing more of the impressive fan-made remastering project of the fourth main entry in the series by Capcom.
The new video, which can be watched below, provides some general info on the project, showcases a fully remastered The Mercenaries, and also provides some comparisons that highlight the changes the modding project brings to the vanilla game.
The Resident Evil 4 HD Project has been in the works for a very long time. The latest version released to the public, version 3.0, overhauls select locations, in-game weapon 3D models, and more.
- Village Pack – UPDATED
- All textures, 3D edits, lighting and effects improvements to date
- Castle Pack – UPDATED
- All textures, 3D edits, lighting and effects improvements to date
- Island Pack – NEW
- All textures, 3D edits, lighting and effects improvements to date
- Separate Ways Pack – NEW
- All textures, 3D edits, lighting and effects improvements to date
- Assignement Ada Pack – NEW
- All textures, 3D edits, lighting and effects improvements to date
- The Mercenaries Pack – NEW
- All textures, 3D edits, lighting and effects improvements to date
- Subscreen and Menus and Weapons Pack – NEW
- Re-created menus and subscreen background images
- Improved inventory item models and textures
- Weapons Pack – NEW
- In-game weapon 3D models and textures based on the higher quality “examine view” version
NOTE: Weapon textures will receive a complete makeover in the final release
- Items Pack – NEW
- In-game item 3D models and textures based on the higher quality “examine view” version
NOTE: Some item textures will receive a complete makeover in the final release
- Cut-scene Pack – NEW
- Fixed and restored effects from the Gamecube/Wii version that got lost during the HD porting process
- Improved cutscene-exclusive textures and 3D models
- Low-polygon Ganados have been replaced with the higher-polygon version
- Some lighting adjustments here and there
- Some effect adjustments here and there
- Miscellaneous
- Enemy torches and crossbow arrows cast real time light
- Improved barrel and tank explosions
- Fixed some minor sound bugs
More information on the Resident Evil 4 HD Project can be found on its Official Website.
