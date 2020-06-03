New Resident Evil 3 Remake Update 1.04 Released for PC/PS4/XO; Here’s What it Does
Capcom has released Resident Evil 3 Remake update 1.04 across all platforms and we’ve got you covered with the release notes.
The update is a minor one and packs performance and stability improvements alongside bug fixes and fixes for audio-related issues. In addition, the new patch addresses various game crashing issues and should fix stuttering and lag in the game. Check out the full release notes for the new update down below:
Resident Evil 3 Remake Update 1.04 Release Notes PC/PS4/XO
Bug fixes
- Addressed various game crashing issues.
- Addressed stuttering and lag with the game.
- Added fixes for audio-related issues.
- Performance and stability improvements added.
- Other minor under the hood fixes.
The 1.04 patch weighs in at roughly 400MB on PC and approximately 500MB on PlayStation 4.
Resident Evil 3 Remake is available globally now. The title was released back in April of this year and our very own Nathan Birch rated it with a well-deserved 8.5. We've included a part of his review down below:
Ultimately though, the new Resident Evil 3 shines the brightest when it comes to characterization. Jill was a bit of a blank slate in the original game and Carlos was downright annoying. A new opening sequence, which actually starts out in first-person ala Resident Evil 7, elegantly sets up why Jill is still hanging around Raccoon City (something the PS1 game never bothered to answer) and establishes her mental state. Understandably, Jill is in a dark place and dealing with some serious trust issues following the events of the first Resident Evil, leading to some testy exchanges with Carlos, but as the game progresses, we see her open up and once again become the badass we all know she is. As for Carlos, he’s no longer the whiny superfluous sidekick, but an able and honorable protagonist in his own right. Yeah, he goes a little heavy on the pickup lines early on, it wouldn’t be Carlos if he wasn’t at least a little irritating, but by the end of the game he’s fully redeemed. Honestly, I wouldn’t be at all upset if this Carlos popped back up in Resident Evil 8 or some other future game. Overall, while fans may bemoan some cuts, Capcom’s changes have resulted in a smoother-flowing, more involving Resident Evil 3.
