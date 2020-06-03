New Resident Evil 3 Remake Update 1.04 Released for PC/PS4/XO; Here’s What it Does

Capcom has released Resident Evil 3 Remake update 1.04 across all platforms and we’ve got you covered with the release notes.

The update is a minor one and packs performance and stability improvements alongside bug fixes and fixes for audio-related issues. In addition, the new patch addresses various game crashing issues and should fix stuttering and lag in the game. Check out the full release notes for the new update down below:

Apple’s Smart Keyboard for iPad and iPad Air is Currently Just $99 and Missing the Deal Would be a Shame

Resident Evil 3 Remake Update 1.04 Release Notes PC/PS4/XO Bug fixes Addressed various game crashing issues.

Addressed stuttering and lag with the game.

Added fixes for audio-related issues.

Performance and stability improvements added.

Other minor under the hood fixes.

The 1.04 patch weighs in at roughly 400MB on PC and approximately 500MB on PlayStation 4.

Resident Evil 3 Remake is available globally now. The title was released back in April of this year and our very own Nathan Birch rated it with a well-deserved 8.5. We've included a part of his review down below: