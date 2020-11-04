This Resident Evil 3 Remake EDI Suit Mod Will Please Mass Effect Fans While Waiting for that Rumored Trilogy Remaster

Mass Effect fans unite. Today, we wanted to share a mod for this year’s Resident Evil 3 Remake that somewhat satisfies your thirst for the rumored remastered Trilogy.

While EA still has to officially confirm the existence of the Mass Effect Trilogy remaster, various credible sources have reported that the trilogy is the real deal. Reportedly, the trilogy has been delayed to early next year in order to perform additional remastering work on the original Mass Effect.

So while we wait for EA’s official announcement, why not play a bit more Resident Evil 3 Remake with a Mass Effect flavor.

Created by modder ‘Wiwilz’, the “EDI Suit” mod replaces Jill’s standard outfit with the suit from Mass Effect 3’s Enhanced Defense Intelligence (EDI). We’ve included a set of screenshots, showing off the mod in action, down below.













The EDI Suit mod for Resident Evil 3 Remake on PC can be downloaded via Nexusmods.

Resident Evil 3 Remake is available now globally for PC and consoles. Mass Effect 3 was released back in 2012.