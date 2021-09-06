Resident Evil 3 Remake New Steam Beta Branch Hints at New Update Coming Soon

The Resident Evil 3 remake may be receiving a new update in the future, as hinted by a new update on Steam Database.

In the past few days, the game's Steam entry has been updated with new QA branches that hint at some new testing. The latest new branch, which has been updated around 8 hours ago at the time of writing, features a TU1 description, which probably stands for Title Update 1. Following its release, the game never received an update, so it will be interesting to see which changes this update will bring.

Despite its shortness, the Resident Evil 3 remake is a worthy entry in the series, as highlighted by Nate in his review.

Resident Evil 3 is the franchise’s best action-driven entry since the glory days of Resident Evil 4. A beautifully-balanced combination of white-knuckle mayhem and satisfying old-school tension, Resident Evil 3 is compulsively-munchable popcorn entertainment that, unfortunately, disappears all too quickly. If you’re looking for value, there are certainly meatier games out there, but few that will leave you licking your fingers as happily as this one.

The Resident Evil 3 remake is now available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One worldwide.