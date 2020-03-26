Resident Evil 3 Physical Copies May be Delayed in Some Markets Due to COVID-19

Are you eagerly awaiting the release of Resident Evil 3 next week? Well, brace yourself for some frustration if you’re hoping to grab a physical copy of the game, as Capcom is warning that shipments of RE3 may be delayed in many markets, particularly in Europe. Here’s what Capcom UK had to say about the matter on Twitter…

Please take a moment to read this message. pic.twitter.com/0OBBAbzAej — Capcom UK (@Capcom_UK) March 26, 2020

For those who can’t see the above tweet for whatever reason:

As we all know, the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is having a widespread impact as respective governments in Europe have instituted various restrictions to prevent any additional spread. Although the global release date for Resident Evil 3 remains April 3, 2020, some European markets may experience delayed deliveries or availability of physical goods, including disc copies of games. We are closely following official regulations to ensure we are prioritizing the safety of our fans, employees and partners. As such, we are in frequent communication with our local distribution and retail partners in each market to make copies available once local import conditions allow. Please check with your local retailers for further updates regarding individual orders and availability of Resident Evil 3 physical copies and Collector's Editions. We will do our best to keep you updated on major changes, and thank you for your patience. In the meanwhile, we hope that you and your loved ones stay safe.

Not mentioned in Capcom’s message is the fact that a few copies of Resident Evil 3 have already been sold prematurely in parts of Europe, which may well have convinced the publisher to stop sending early copies to stores. Needless to say, like a lot of things right now, the release of RE3 might be a bit of a mess. With ISPs straining under the pressure and some consoles limiting download speeds, getting a digital copy of RE3 might be difficult in its own right, but it will probably be your best option.

Resident Evil 3 stalks onto PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on April 3.