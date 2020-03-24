PS4 Download Speeds Will be Even Slower Than Usual Due to COVID-19 Says Sony

If you’re a PlayStation 4 owner, you know the pain of waiting to play digital games all too well. For whatever reason, game downloads on PS4 are significantly slower than on Steam, Xbox One, or pretty much any other digital storefront you can name, and, unfortunately, they’re about to get even pokier.

As we’ve reported, Internet service providers are straining under the pressure as people self isolating at home due to COVID-19 increase the amount of streaming, downloading, and gaming they’re doing. Well, according to Sony, they’re working with ISPs in Europe to “manage download traffic” on PS4 in order to avoid outages…

YouTube is Going to Limit the Streaming Quality Across the World

Playing videogames enables players all over the world to connect with friends and family and enjoy much needed entertainment during these uncertain times. Sony Interactive Entertainment is working with internet service providers in Europe to manage download traffic to help preserve access for the entire internet community. We believe it is important to do our part to address internet stability concerns as an unprecedented number of people are practicing social distancing and are becoming more reliant on internet access. Players may experience somewhat slower or delayed game downloads but will still enjoy robust gameplay. We appreciate the support and understanding from our community, and their doing their part, as we take these measures in an effort to preserve access for everyone.

Now, Sony only mentions Europe, but this message was shared by the US PlayStation Blog, hinting this will also effect American downloaders. As I said last week, it’s inevitable that online gaming services are going to be affected as more and more people are forced inside. Right now it’s just downloads, but I’m sure online multiplayer is going to be curtailed eventually as well. In other words, stock up on a few single-player games now, folks.

How is your Internet holding up? Have you been experiencing with issues with downloading games or online play since the coronavirus crisis began?