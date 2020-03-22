Resident Evil 3 Remake Gruesome Opening Cutscene Leaks Online

The opening cutscene for the upcoming Resident Evil 3 Remake has just surfaced online ahead of the game’s launch next month.

Last week, Capcom released the Resident Evil 3: Raccoon City Demo that allows players to play a section of the opening of the game, and now the opening trailer for the full version of the game has surfaced. Please note that this opening scene does contain spoilers and we advise not reading any further if you don’t want to be spoiled ahead of the game’s full release on April 3.

iPhone Users Spent an Average of $100 on Apps in 2019

Spoilers down below*

The opening scene was on Twitter by horror enthusiast and insider Dusk Golem, although he did mention that he’s not the actual source of the video.

RE3's opening cutscene, obviously do not watch if you do not wish to be spoiled. Source of it is not me, but I'll stop tweeting RE3 until it's review time, and probably I'll play the Resistance beta with people: https://t.co/0UR9IzvDCO — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) March 22, 2020

The opening scene shows Umbrella Corporation and the game’s main protagonist trying to end her life due to being affected by the T-Virus.

Capcom officially announced the remake of Resident Evil 3: Nemesis back in December of last year during PlayStation’s State of Play broadcast.

Resident Evil 3 is set amidst the nightmarish outbreak of the T-virus, a biological weapon developed by the pharmaceutical company Umbrella Corporation. The game marks the debut of Nemesis – a towering humanoid bioweapon designed for both brutality and high-functioning intelligence – whose dogged hunt of S.T.A.R.S. member Jill Valentine made him an icon of the Resident Evil™ series. Armed with an arsenal of high-powered weaponry and wrapped in a black suit to hide his mutilated features, Nemesis will maim, pulverize or destroy any obstacle on the path to his target. Jill’s harrowing escape takes place in the panic-stricken hours leading up to and following the events of the acclaimed best-selling Resident Evil 2. Intense combat and puzzle solving combine to deliver the heart-pounding final chapter of Raccoon City’s collapse. The horrific settings from the original game and new content come to life as never before with RE Engine, previously utilized to create the acclaimed Resident Evil™ 7 biohazard, Resident Evil 2 and Devil May Cry™ 5 with high-definition graphics and modernized gameplay mechanics.

Resident Evil 3 Remake launches globally for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on April 3. The Raccoon City demo is available now across all platforms, and a open beta for the game's multiplayer mode, Resident Evil Resistance, goes live next week. Those interested can already pre-load the Resistance beta.