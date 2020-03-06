Resident Evil 3 Has Far More Raccoon City Exploration; Dodge Makes It Feel More Like an Action Game

Resident Evil 3 is the first of the big remakes coming in early April (the other being Final Fantasy VII, of course). There's great hype for CAPCOM's title, too, especially after the successful remake of Resident Evil 2.

In a new interview with Xbox: The Official Magazine (April 2020, issue 188), Resident Evil 3 producer Peter Fabiano explained that fans of the original will find a much bigger emphasis on exploring Raccoon City in this remake.

You can explore a lot more of Raccoon City this time. We have built it from the ground up, there is some reference here and there to the original, but it is Raccoon City reimagined. You can go into certain shops and see things you wouldn’t have been able to see before. It’s not an open-world game, don’t get me wrong, but you can explore a lot more. Hopefully, fans of the original will be very impressed by the reimagined Raccoon City. It’s way more fleshed out, there’s a huge attention to detail – you’ll notice posters throughout the city and all these little homages to the ’90s and the ’80s, these little touches we put in there. I think they’re really fun for someone who played the original and grew up during that period, and of course, even for newcomers it’s a little fun throwback, too.

The Resident Evil 3 producer also wanted to highlight the enhanced dodge move available in Resident Evil 3, which makes it more akin to an action game without taking away the survival horror elements.

In the original, we had the dodge mechanic, and in this one we have the Quick Step as well as the Perfect Dodge, so you can see that that has enhanced [the action]. So you can play it a lot more along the lines of an action game if you like, but through and through it’s a survival horror game. I think people will have fun with the new mechanics that are driving it towards action detail, but it is still survival horror, and we’ve tried to keep true to that essence and true to the original as well. The original was a step forward in terms of action but it was survival horror.

