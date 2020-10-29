Resident Evil 3: Cloud Version May Be Heading To Switch; Ubitus Is Working On More Switch Cloud Titles

The Resident Evil 3 remake may hit the Nintendo Switch in the future as Resident Evil 3: Cloud Version.

Following the announcement of Control: Ultimate Edition - Cloud Version, the game's official website went live and an image revealing the cloud version of the remake of the third entry in the Capcom series has been discovered.

[UPDATE: Frame Rate Options] Nintendo Switch Owners With Strong WiFi Finally Get To Explore The Oldest House In Control Ultimate Edition – Cloud Version

So apparently this was just data mined from the Control Ultimate Edition cloud version website for some reason. I guess every version of RE:3 is just doomed to being data mined before its official announcement. pic.twitter.com/FUoGIotXZU — Alex Aniel (@cvxfreak) October 28, 2020

The discovery of Resident Evil 3: Cloud Version isn't particularly surprising at this point. Capcom already released a Resident Evil VII: Biohazard Cloud Version in Japan, and back in August, it was revealed that the Japanese publisher gave up on native ports of Resident Evil games powered by the RE engine as they couldn't get satisfactory results.

The discovery of Resident Evil 3: Cloud Version also falls in with a recent statement from Ubitus, the developer of Control: Ultimate Edition - Cloud Version, reported by Business Insider. Apparently, the company is currently working with other industry-leading game developers to bring their games to Nintendo Switch.

We are extremely pleased to have the opportunity to work with a world-class game publisher such as 505 Games. We are thrilled to present their most recent mega title "Control Ultimate Edition - Cloud Version" to a global audience on Nintendo Switch™, featuring the highest game play quality and performance, including ray-tracing. We will continue our efforts to bring more and more exciting major titles to the cloud and share with gamers around the world. In addition to 505 Games, Ubitus is currently working with numerous industry-leading game developers, aiming to bring their best games to the Nintendo Switch shortly.

Resident Evil 3: Cloud Version has yet to be officially announced. The game is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.