Menu
Company

Resident Evil 2 Remake Sales Surpass 10 Million Globally – More Than 4 Million Additional Copies Sold in 7 Months

Aernout van de Velde
Jul 14, 2022
Resident Evil 2 Remake Sales

Resident Evil 2 Remake sales have surpassed 10 million units worldwide, Capcom has announced.

The publisher announced the news via Twitter some hours ago. Since the launch of the remake back in January of 2019, more than 10 million units of the game were sold across PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
Street Fighter 6 to Feature Unique Poses for Perfect Wins

An impressive number for sure for Capcom’s remake, especially if you consider that as of December 31, 2021, the title managed to sell over 5.8 million units globally. This means that an additional 4 million copies of the title were sold in roughly 7 months – not bad for a 2.5-year-old remake.

Released on January 25, 2019, Resident Evil 2 Remake sold over 3 million copies in just three days after its launch. To this date, Capcom’s remake remains a solid title, and we rated it an 8.5 in our review upon the game's launch. In case you missed it - Capcom recently released a free next-gen update for the game.

While I had a few minor issues with Resident Evil 2’s level design, I loved what Capcom’s done with the game’s enemies. Zombies are now truly intimidating – gurgling monstrosities who will get up after being shot down multiple times and break down doors to chomp on your neck. Lickers are now properly-agile bastards who can attack you from the walls or ceiling. And wait until you meet the new version of the Nemesis-like “Mr. X” Tyrant. There’s nowhere to hide from this guy.

The horrors of Resident Evil 2 are elevated by the game’s top-notch visuals. Environments are densely detailed, lighting effects are impressive, characters are wonderfully expressive, and the game’s violence packs a vicious punch. Shooting zombies results in accurate entry and exit wounds, accompanied by gloriously gooey sprays of gore and rotten flesh. It may feel like a slightly unseemly thing to compliment a game for, but there’s a certain art to over-the-top horror violence, and Resident Evil 2 takes it to a new level.

Products mentioned in this post

Resident Evil 2

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
02:15
Gigabyte Fires Back! Achieves DDR5-10022 Memory Overclock Record With Z690 Tachyon Motherboard
02:39
MSI To Enable AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D BCLK Overclocking With Upcoming AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS
Filter videos by
Order