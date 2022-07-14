Resident Evil 2 Remake Sales Surpass 10 Million Globally – More Than 4 Million Additional Copies Sold in 7 Months

Resident Evil 2 Remake sales have surpassed 10 million units worldwide, Capcom has announced.

The publisher announced the news via Twitter some hours ago. Since the launch of the remake back in January of 2019, more than 10 million units of the game were sold across PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

An impressive number for sure for Capcom’s remake, especially if you consider that as of December 31, 2021, the title managed to sell over 5.8 million units globally. This means that an additional 4 million copies of the title were sold in roughly 7 months – not bad for a 2.5-year-old remake.

Released on January 25, 2019, Resident Evil 2 Remake sold over 3 million copies in just three days after its launch. To this date, Capcom’s remake remains a solid title, and we rated it an 8.5 in our review upon the game's launch. In case you missed it - Capcom recently released a free next-gen update for the game.

While I had a few minor issues with Resident Evil 2’s level design, I loved what Capcom’s done with the game’s enemies. Zombies are now truly intimidating – gurgling monstrosities who will get up after being shot down multiple times and break down doors to chomp on your neck. Lickers are now properly-agile bastards who can attack you from the walls or ceiling. And wait until you meet the new version of the Nemesis-like “Mr. X” Tyrant. There’s nowhere to hide from this guy. The horrors of Resident Evil 2 are elevated by the game’s top-notch visuals. Environments are densely detailed, lighting effects are impressive, characters are wonderfully expressive, and the game’s violence packs a vicious punch. Shooting zombies results in accurate entry and exit wounds, accompanied by gloriously gooey sprays of gore and rotten flesh. It may feel like a slightly unseemly thing to compliment a game for, but there’s a certain art to over-the-top horror violence, and Resident Evil 2 takes it to a new level.