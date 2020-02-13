RE2 Remake Selling Faster Than RE7 in Same Timeframe; DMC5 Becomes Best and Fastest Selling Game in the Series

Capcom has updated its list of Platinum titles, games that have sold over 1 million copies, and some interesting details can be discerned from the updated list.

As of December 31st of last year, RE2 Remake has sold over 5.8 million units since its release last back in January of last year. According to Capcom, RE7 (Resident Evil 7) has sold over 7 million units as of December 31, 2019. While Resident Evil 7: Biohazard has still sold more copies than Resident Evil 2 Remake, it only took the latter 1 year to sell the number reported, whereas it took Resident Evil 7 3 years to sell 1.2 million more copies.

According to industry analyst Daniel Ahmad, Capcom managed to sell 1.1 million copies of RE2 Remake during the last quarter. In total, the Resident Evil franchise has topped 95 million units total.

Another interesting detail from the updated Platinum list is that the latest Devil May Cry installment, DMC5, has already become the best and fastest-selling entry in the franchise with 3.1 million copies sold as of December 31, 2019. The sales record for the franchise was broken in less than a year, while it has taken its prequel, DMC4, nearly a decade to sell 3 million copies.

While the Devil May Cry numbers might not appear impressive, one must remember that the franchise has always operated in a niche market.

Resident Evil 2 Remake and Devil May Cry 5 are both available globally for PC and consoles. Capcom is currently hard at work on Resident Evil 3 Remake, which is slated for a release on PS4, Xbox One, and PC on April 3, 2020.