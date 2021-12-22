Report Suggests 27-Inch iMac Will Feature LCD Display Instead of mini-LED

It was previously reported that Apple's upcoming 27-inch iMac will feature a mini-LED display. However, it is now being reported from industry sources that the machine will feature an LCD panel which Apple currently uses. However, Ross Young remains adamant on the fact that the upcoming iMac will feature a mini-LED panel instead of an LCD. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Latest Report Suggests 27-Inch iMac Will Feature an LCD Panel Instead of mini-LED

The news is shared by DigiTimes, citing that Apple's upcoming 27-inch iMac will feature an LCD instead of a mini-LED. The report says that while "speculation about the next-generation 27-inch ‌iMac‌ coming with a miniLED display" Apple will use an LCD panel. It has been rumored for a while that the new 27-inch iMac will feature a mini-LED display and the latest report only creates conflictions.

27-inch iMac Pro Again Reported to Feature mini-LED Display

Ross Young is determined that the upcoming iMac will feature a mini-LED display. The new report from DigiTimes also claims that the LCD for the iMac will be improved over current-generation models. The report suggests that "LED chips used in its display are up 30-40% from the previous models, giving it a higher brightness."

We still believe it is Mini LED. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) December 22, 2021

Other reports have also coined that Apple will increase the display size of the upcoming iMac beyond 27-inches. However, the following reports negated the notion and we are currently expecting a 27-inch model with a brand new form factor. In addition to this, the report also states that the 27-inch iMac will be available on several color options like the 24-inch iMac. As for release, reports have suggested that Apple will see fit to upgrade the machine in the Spring of 2022.

This is all there is to it, folks. What are your expectations from the 2022 iMac upgrade? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.