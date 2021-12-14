27-inch iMac Pro With M1 Max Chip and mini-LED Display to Launch in Spring 2022

Apple is rumored to launch an upgraded iMac Pro in the Spring of 2022, according to a display analyst. It was previously rumored that Apple will make the iMac Pro display size bigger but the latest news points to the same size. In addition to this, the machine will be powered by Apple's new custom chips which will deliver enhanced performance and bolster the 'Pro' moniker. See more details on the upcoming iMac below.

Apple is Expected to Launch the 27-inch iMac Pro in Spring of 2022 With a mini-LED Panel

In his forward-looking article, analyst Ross Young states that Apple will launch its 27-inch iMac Pro in the Spring of 2022. To be precise, Spring will begin on March 20 and end on June 21. Apple usually holds an event in Spring and if the news has any heft to it, we might see the launch of the 27-inch iMac Pro. While there were rumors of a bigger display, Pro Ross Young coins that Apple will stick to the 27-inch display size. However, the machine will feature a mini-LED panel and support for a 120Hz refresh rate, similar to the new M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pro models.

In addition, Apple could simplify the naming strategy by calling its latest machine the "iMac Pro" which would set it apart from the 24-inch iMac and closer to the MacBook Pro lineup. In terms of performance, the iMac Pro is expected to house Apple's M1 Pro and M1 Max chips which Apple debuted with the new MacBook Pro models.

Ross Young also states that we should not expect Apple to make use of OLED panels, something that was heavily rumored in the past. However, the analyst states that we can expect OLED iPad or MacBook models in 2023 at the earliest. He further explains that price is a critical factor for Apple to choose between mini-LED and OLED panels. At this point, the price of mini-LED panels is higher than the OLED display. Henceforth, we should expect the 27-inch iMac Pro to come with a mini-LED display.

We will share more details on the scene as soon as we have further details on the subject. What are your expectations from the iMac Pro? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.