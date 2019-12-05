Remedy: ‘Control’ Budget Was Less Than €30M, We’re in a Good Position with Steady Sales

Remedy CEO Tero Virtala had the chance in a new interview with GamesIndustry to reassure fans of the Finnish company's new IP, Control, that everything is fine from a sales standpoint.

Control was developed in three years with a budget of less than €30 million. We don't quite require the same huge lifetime numbers as many other games with bigger development budgets. Therefore, even though Control didn't have chart-topping sales right from the get go, we are in a good position with steady sales. We always take the long view here.

Nowadays, the majority of sales for many games are generated over a long period of time in digital stores -- and Control continues to sell, which is good. We are bringing more free and paid content to the game. It has the proven high-quality and uniqueness, and the word-of-mouth that keeps growing. There is still a big audience out there that hasn't yet heard of Control. These are all factors that support the longer-term sales.

Strategically, it has been highly important that we have succeeded in establishing a new brand. In our industry, this is very challenging: new games come every now and then, but very few break through and become something special. It is of course still very early days, but Control is showing good signs of establishing itself and having a growing fan base.