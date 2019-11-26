Red Dead Redemption 2 Update 1.14.1 Released for PC & Xbox One; Fixes Crashes Aplenty and Improves Stability

Rockstar Games has rolled out Red Dead Redemption 2 update 1.14.1 for PC and Xbox One which fixes numerous crashes on PC.

This new title update clocks in at roughly 300MB on PC and includes fixes for 12 crashes on PC. In addition, the 1.14.1 update also aims to improve the game’s stability when using the Vulkan API. Xbox One players are presented with some more stability and improved performance. Interesting to note is that this brand-new patch doesn’t seem to reset graphics settings on PC.

Some outlets are reporting that this new patch is called title update 1.15, but according to Rockstar, this update is referred to as ‘title update 1.14.1’. Update 1.14 was released earlier this month. You’ll find the release notes for the new update down below:

Red Dead Redemption 2 Update 1.14.1 Release Notes [November 25, 2019] General / Miscellaneous – PC Improvements to address an issue that resulted in a crash when changing Windows audio devices/settings while the game was running

Improvements to address an issue that resulted in a crash when launching the game after switching between Vulkan and DirectX 12

Improvements to address an issue that resulted in a crash when graphical settings were changed and applied while close to the VRAM limit

Improvements to address an issue that resulted in a crash during loading screens when launching Story Mode or Red Dead Online

Improvements to address an issue that resulted in a crash when attempting to quit the game

Improvements to address an issue that resulted in a crash when switching between several input devices

Improvements to address an issue that resulted in a crash during gameplay when using keyboard and mouse controls

Improvements to address an issue that resulted in a crash when transitioning between Story Mode and Red Dead Online

Improvements to address an issue that resulted in a crash when entering Photo Mode while the player was in cinematic camera mode

Improvements to address an issue that resulted in a crash during certain weather conditions on systems with multiple graphics cards

Improvements to address an issue that resulted in graphical errors and other instability when using Vulkan with multiple graphics cards

Improvements to address an issue that resulted in a random crash during gameplay when using DirectX 12

Improvements to address issues that resulted in random crashes during gameplay in Story Mode and Red Dead Online [November 25, 2019] General / Miscellaneous – Xbox One General fixes and improvements to stability and performance

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available globally now for PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.