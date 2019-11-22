Red Dead Redemption 2 Actually Has Lower Control Latency on Stadia Than Xbox One X

Google Stadia is here and the experience isn’t quite what was promised. As we’ve reported, the “4K” version of Destiny 2 you get with Stadia Pro is actually 1080p upscaled, while the Pro stream of Red Dead Redemption 2 is native 1440p at 30fps. Well, now the tech heads at Digital Foundry have delved even deeper to find out what kind of visual quality you can expect from the Stadia Pro stream of Red Dead Redemption 2, and it’s a pretty mixed bag. Check out the full video below, if you’ve got 20 minutes to spare.

A lot of things get covered in the video, so here’s a bullet-point rundown (thanks to ResetEra user Chandoog for rounding some of this up):

Anisotropic filtering: Significantly lower than XB1X

Lighting quality: Medium

Reflection quality Low (similar to XB1X)

Near shadows: High

Far shadows: High (better than XB1X)

Volumetric shadows: Low to Medium (similar to XB1X)

Tessellation: High

Tree Level of Detail: Low

Grass Level of Detail: Low

Fur Quality: Medium

Overall texture quality: Ultra

If you want to absolute best-looking version of Red Dead Redemption 2, it definitely seems like Stadia is not the way to go. Ah, but where things really get interesting is input latency – you’d expect Xbox One X and PC to blow Stadia away here, but that actually isn’t the case. Digital Foundry recorded input latency of 385 milliseconds on Stadia, 355 milliseconds on PC, and a surprising 435 milliseconds on Xbox One X. So yeah, if you don’t mind the Old West looking just a little bit grubby, Red Dead Redemption 2 actually plays pretty well on Stadia.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available now on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Google Stadia. For those who watched the video – what do you think? Could you see yourself playing RDR2 on Stadia?