Red Dead Redemption 2 Ped Damage Overhaul Introduces More Realistic NPC Behaviors and More

A new Red Dead Redemption 2 which improves NPC behavior, among other things, has been released online.

The Red Dead Redemption 2 Ped Damage Overhaul mod adds new NPC behaviors that are supposed to feel more realistic than the ones seen in the vanilla game. The mod can be enabled and disabled on the fly once installed.

The Witcher 3 ProCiri Mod Introduces Fully Playable Ciri With Improved and Rebalanced Mechanics

Among the changes introduced by the mod are changes to the NPCs' health and the way the behave once they are shot in the leg.

human NPCs get more health - now you cant kill them with a few shots, the only proper way to take an enemy out quickly is a headshot

human NPCs burn longer - no more super-fire which kills humans within a few seconds

human NPCs can survive fire - there is a certain chance that NPCs survive being burned (but they wont be able to fight afterwards)

human NPCs now feel if they have been shot in the legs - if you shoot NPCs legs they will now stumble or even fall when running or sprinting (based on a certain chance)

human NPCs take less damage from you - from now on you have to be more tactical (use the environment, set things ablaze or cripple your enemies

to win a fight against multiple opponents - or be a good shot and take them out with headshots)

The Red Dead Redemption 2 Ped Damage Overhaul also makes it so that NPCs that are not killed may be able to walk away from the area of the shootout and alert the authorities.

human NPCs take longer to bleed out (and thus can travel longer distances when wounded) - be sure to leave no one alive when raiding

camps, or the wounded ones might now be able to stumble into the next town creating eye witnesses

human NPCs have a chance to stay on the ground for a random amount of time when wounded (based on their health) - so you can know knock the

breath out of your opponents

human NPCs wont die instantly - there is a certain health threshold that if reached (= if an NPC has suffered enough damage), the NPC wont be

able to get back up

While the Red Dead Redemption 2 Ped Damage Overhaul mod still needs some tweaks, what it does is definitely impressive. You can learn more about it by heading over to Nexus Mods.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is among the best open-world games released in recent times, and a more than worthy sequel to the original game.

Red Dead Redemption 2 may not be perfect, but its minor shortcomings are like tiny blemishes on a stunningly beautiful face. In a way, they only serve as a reminder of how this world isn't made for perfection. Every single aspect of the game will put you into the very shoes of an outlaw roaming America with his gang as they try to escape the law long enough to make the money needed to disappear for good. It's an epic, memorable and engrossing tale which also elevates the open world genre to new heights with the brand new interaction system, a cast of unforgettable characters and a ton of high-quality content to play for a long time.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.