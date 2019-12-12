Red Dead Redemption 2 Multiplayer Modding Framework RedM Released

The Red Dead Redemption 2 multiplayer options for the PC version of the game are about to get more varied than ever, thanks to the release of RedM, a multiplayer modding framework.

RedM has been developed by the same team behind the FiveM mod for Grand Theft Auto V, and it works in the same way. It will allow modders to create unique multiplayer experiences that can be played on customized dedicated servers. RedM doesn't modify the game's installation, so it's possible to jump into Red Dead Online without getting banned by Rockstar Games.

Half-Life Alyx Will Be A “Traditional Half-Life Experience”; Won’t Feature Multiplayer

You can download the first version of RedM by heading over to its official website.

Red Dead Redemption 2 started receiving new mods since its release last month on the Epic Games Store, ranging from graphics mods to gameplay mods. Earlier this week, the Difficulty Scaler mod has been released online, allowing players to chance damage done to enemies and damage received. Another mod released earlier this month introduced a Horde mode to the game.

Even without mods, Red Dead Redemption 2 is an excellent open-world game that's more than worthy of players' time.

Red Dead Redemption 2 may not be perfect, but its minor shortcomings are like tiny blemishes on a stunningly beautiful face. In a way, they only serve as a reminder of how this world isn't made for perfection. Every single aspect of the game will put you into the very shoes of an outlaw roaming America with his gang as they try to escape the law long enough to make the money needed to disappear for good. It's an epic, memorable and engrossing tale which also elevates the open world genre to new heights with the brand new interaction system, a cast of unforgettable characters and a ton of high-quality content to play for a long time.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is now available on PC as well as on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.