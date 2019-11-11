Red Dead Redemption 2 PC Gets New Field Of View Mod

A new mod has been released for Red Dead Redemption 2, allowing players to adjust settings that are normally not adjustable in the game's base menus.

The new mod allows players to adjust the game's field of view, as well as remove black bars during cutscenes and more.

The tool removes black bars from the in-game cutscenes, cinematic cameras, shops and a number of other areas at 21:9 and wider resolutions. Since version 2.0 it also removes pillarboxing from the photo mode. Since version 3.0, it allows for custom FOV adjustment. Launch the game first, then the tool. The password for the archive is pcgw As expected from a trainer based on CE components, this tool does get falsely flagged by some anti-virus software as a trojan, while the rest correctly mark it as a "hacktool". I'm not aware of reports of people getting banned over the use of Flawless Widescreen in GTA V, but use the tool provided here at own risk and ideally avoid playing RDR Online without restarting the game after applying the hack. Tested at 2560x1080, 3840x1080 and 5760x1080. Additionally confirmed as working by two volunteers from WSGF. You can download the mod by going here.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is now available on PC as well as on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.