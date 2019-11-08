Red Dead Redemption 2 PC New Mod Allows Playing As Different Characters, Spawning Of Companion NPCs And More

A new Red Dead Redemption 2 PC mod has been released online, allowing players to do things that are not normally possible in the game.

The new mod, Lenny's Simple Trainer 0.2, allows players to swap Arthur's character model with any other in the game, spawn companion NPCs on the fly, change the time of day and weather and more. For obvious reasons, it is advised to avoid playing Red Dead Online with the trainer installed.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Lenny's Simple Trainer 0.2 Features Play as any character model and easily switch between your favourites.

Teleport to anywhere on the map, including your current waypoint.

Nudge yourself forward through locked doors and walls.

Spawn your own personal bodyguard!

Change the time of day.

Change the weather.

Heal yourself with the press of a button. Red Dead Redemption 2 Lenny's Simple Trainer 0.2 Controls

F5: HOLD and PRESS Left/Right to change the time, or Up/Down to change the weather.

F7: HOLD and PRESS Left/Right/Up/Down to change character model. PRESS F7 only to heal player.

F8: HOLD and PRESS Left/Right/Up/Down to nudge the player forwards, backwards, etc.

F9: PRESS to spawn or dismiss your Bodyguard. HOLD to make your Bodyguard regroup with you.

F11: PRESS to teleport to your map waypoint. HOLD to teleport to a custom position defined in the .ini file.

F12: Log your current position to the logfile Red Dead Redemption 2 Lenny's Simple Trainer 0.2 Installation

Put all files in your game root folder (where RDR 2 is installed). When the game launches, you should hear a few beeping sounds, indicating that the trainer is loaded.

Do not attempt to play Online with this trainer. Remove all files from your game folder before playing Online.

Do not save your game as a changed character model. You should disable autosaves before using this trainer.

The Lenny's Simple Trainer 0.2 can be downloaded by heading over to Nexus Mods.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is now available on PC. The game is also available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.