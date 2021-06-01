NVIDIA Brings RTX Tech To Red Dead Redemption 2, Doom Eternal Rainbow Six: Siege & More Games

NVIDIA has just announced brand new RTX-enabled titles which will be leveraging its ray tracing and DLSS technologies. The major titles announced include Red Dead Redemption 2, Rainbow Six: Siege, Doom Eternal, and No Man's Sky. In addition to these, NVIDIA also announced several new REFLEX titles.

Red Dead Redemption 2, Doom Eternal, Rainbow Six: Siege & No Man's Sky Get RTX Tech: Raytracing, DLSS & NVIDIA Reflex

There are now a total of 130+ games and applications that are compliant with NVIDIA's RTX tech. These applications leverage NVIDIA's Raytracing, DLSS, and Reflex technologies to deliver higher performance and better visual experiences. At Computex 2021, NVIDIA expanded upon its RTX portfolio with the addition of brand new titles.

The first title to get NVIDIA RTX support is Red Dead Redemption 2. The award-winning Rockstar title will be getting support for DLSS 2.1 soon. Along with Red Dead Redemption 2, NVIDIA brings DLSS 2.1 tech to Rainbow Six: Siege and No Man's Sky. Other key titles that support NVIDIA's ray-tracing RTX implementation include Icarus and Dying: 1983. There are also brand new titles that are supporting NVIDIA's Reflex technology such as War Thunder, Naraka Bladepoint, CFHD, and Escape from Tarkov.

One of the major announcements of the keynote was that Doom Eternal will be getting support for NVIDIA's RTX raytracing. The action-packed FPS already offers over 100 FPS at 4K with NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards so with Raytracing and DLSS enabled, we can expect higher performance and even better visuals than ever before.

DOOM Eternal Gets Even Better With DLSS and Ray Tracing

id Software and Bethesda Softworks’ DOOM Eternal launched last year to critical acclaim and the adoration of fans, who can’t get enough of the franchise’s frantic action, spectacular visuals, and amazing gameplay. Powered by idTech, id’s incredibly fast game engine, DOOM Eternal is pushing the visual boundaries even further by adding ray-traced reflections and performance enhancing NVIDIA DLSS. DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) is a groundbreaking AI rendering technology that increases graphics performance using dedicated Tensor Core AI processors on GeForce RTX GPUs. NVIDIA DLSS taps into the power of a deep learning neural network to boost frame rates and generate beautiful, sharp images for your games.

Following is the first official look at Doom Eternal with Raytracing enabled running on the recently announced GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card:

The rest of the RTX titles and full stack of games can be seen in their very own trailers published by the company below: