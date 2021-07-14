Red Dead Redemption 2 New Comparison Video Highlights Visual and Performance Improvements Brought by NVIDIA DLSS

A new Red Dead Redemption 2 comparison video that has been shared online a few hours ago showcases the visual and performance improvements that NVIDIA DLSS brings to the open-world title by Rockstar Games.

The new video, which has been put together by Benchmark Lab, does a great job highlighting the differences between DLSS, TAA, and MSAA and the visual and performance improvements that DLSS brings. You can check out the video by heading over to YouTube.

NVIDIA DLSS Boosts RDR2 Performance of up to 45% at 4K Resolution (Performance Mode)

Red Dead Redemption 2 received NVIDIA DLSS support on PC with update 1.27, which has gone live yesterday. The update also introduced new content for Red Dead Online on all formats, such as new jobs, crimes, clothing, and more.

Blood Money Seek out Guido Martelli in San Denis for new jobs Martelli is seeking to recover a valuable commodity known as Capitale. If you can find and return it, Martelli will reward you with access to more worthwhile criminal opportunities.

Crimes Embark on Crimes either as a lone gun or with a full Posse of cutthroats alongside you. As you traverse the plains in Free Roam, you may hear of unlocked Homesteads and vulnerable Camps, ripe for the picking and begging to be relieved of a Capitale stash.

Opportunities Accumulating enough Capitale for Guido Martelli will reveal Opportunities. These are dispatched by Martelli in a scheme to stifle a rising Lemoyne senator who is disrupting Bronte operations throughout the region. Each Opportunity can reveal various approaches to the task at hand — listen into nearby conversations or look out for important targets to uncover new paths to completion and weaken this politician’s position by bringing each of the three Jewels of the West to Martelli. The first of three Opportunities is available on July 13, while two more will unveil themselves in time.



Red Dead Redemption 2 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Google Stadia. Learn more about the game by checking out Alessio's review of the Xbox One X version.