Red Dead Online Gets Spooky With a New Halloween Pass and Zombie Survival Mode

That eerie time of year is upon us, which means its time for the usual round of Halloween events, and Red Dead Online is definitely getting in on the fun. Rockstar is adding the new Dead of Night mode, which sounds somewhat like Crytek’s Hunt: Showdown, as players will face off against both hordes of zombies and teams of rival players. Get a full description of the new mode, below.

Brand new mode Dead of Night pits four teams in a gruesome fight for survival - against each other and The Dead. Points are scored for taking out The Dead, with higher point tally for causing the demise of your rival players. Find and steal a Night Stalker mask to take on supernatural abilities and the competitive edge. Complete a Round of Dead of Night anytime over the next seven days to earn triple the usual payout and a care package consisting of 3 Tomahawks, 10 Volatile Fire bottles and 25 Incendiary Buckshot Slugs.

Rockstar is also offering a new Halloween Pass, with 20 tiers of spoooooky rewards, including unique emotes, weapons, masks for your horse, and the big prize, a full Halloweeny makeover of the Moonshine Bar. You can get a basic rundown of everything available in the Halloween Pass, or get a tier-by-tier breakdown of all the prize, right here.

The Red Dead Online Halloween Pass includes: Unique and seasonal personal effects

Mystical variations of full weapons

Brand new Rewards and Offers

Filters for your Advanced Camera with added effects

A full Gothic renovation of the Moonshine Bar

Plus much more.

Red Dead Online is available for free with Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC, Xbox One, and PS4. The Halloween goodies drop today and will be available until November 16. The Halloween Pass costs 15 “Gold Bars,” which need to be purchased with real money – a bundle of 25 will cost you $10.