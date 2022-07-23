Reasons Why You Should Choose The Base M2 MacBook Air With 256GB Storage

Apple recently launched its latest MacBook Air with a major redesign and an upgraded processor last month. While the machine has a lot going for it, the base model of the M2 MacBook Air has received a boatload of attention over the past month. If you are looking to get your hands on the new notebook, we will detail all the reasons why you should choose the base model of the M2 MacBook Air with 256GB storage. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Reasons Why the Base Model of The M2 MacBook Air With 256GB of Storage is The Right Option For You

There have been a lot of reviews suggesting that you should not get the base model of the new Air. The new MacBook Air comes with a design that resembles the M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pro models but in a thinner and much lighter form factor. It packs a new edge-to-edge display with a notch and pretty great speakers. If you are on the verge of deciding, check out our reasons why you should go ahead and get the base model of the M2 MacBook Pro.

A Modern Redesign to Last

Apple ditched the wedge design with tapered edges on the MacBook Air and introduced a modern design that resembles that of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. However, the thinness of the device has not been compromised and the company has managed to make it even thinner, shaving 20 percent of the volume compared to the previous version. To be fair, the modern design of the M2 MacBook Air is one of the reasons why most of us will go for the base model with 256GB storage.

A Top-Notch Display

If you compare the new M2 MacBook Air with the previous version, the first thing that you will notice is the new display with a notch. It is not only edge-to-edge but also features a notch up top that houses the upgraded 1080p webcam for FaceTime video calls. In addition, the display features a brightness of 500 nits. Henceforth, if you are eager to work outdoors, the difference will be visible. In addition, the new M2 MacBook Air's display is capable of rendering a billion colors against the previous model's 16.7 million colors for an enhanced video editing experience.

The Return of MagSafe

Apple's MagSafe charging technology is back. The company's proprietary magnetic connector not only looks great but keeps your MacBook from being dragged to the floor in case you trip. Moreover, fast charging is also supported with MagSafe and gives you one major reason why you should choose the base model of the M2 MacBook Air. Moreover, when you are charging the machine, you will get one extra USB-C port compared to previous models. You can also check the charging status with an indicator placed on the MagSafe connector, allowing you to see if the battery is charging without having to open the lid.

New Color Options

With the new M2 MacBook Air, you get four color options - Space Gray, Silver, Starlight, and Midnight. All of the colors feature matching braided MagSafe cables as well. Even though the new Midnight color is a fingerprint magnet, the dark navy blue color is still a more than welcome addition. The new color options also classify as a differentiating factor compared to the previous models.

The Single NAND Storage Controversy and SSD Benchmarks

Apple stopped using a dual NAND storage chip with the new M2 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models. The single chip has proved to show slower SSD in benchmarks with significantly reduced read and write speeds compared to the previous model. However, the reason why you should choose the base model of the M2 MacBook Air over higher-end variants boils down to your usage. If you want the new MacBook Air for editing photos and videos, you will have to spend some extra money to get the higher-end configuration. If you are up for it, might as well get the M1 Pro 14-inch MacBook Pro.

Personally, you can not tell the difference if the base model of the M2 MacBook Air has a slower SSD. Moreover, if you are worried about a fanless design, you can not tell if the M2 chip throttles when handling a decent amount of workload. While it can carry out demanding tasks, the M2 MacBook Air is designed for professionals wanting to work on Safari, Messages, Mail, Zoom, or FaceTime calls. Consuming media content, and accessing and managing iCloud Drive are all factors that the new machine can handle with ease. Yes, you will need a faster machine for video editing and app development but this is a specific niche. The M2 MacBook Air with 256GB of storage is perfect for me and probably for a lot of other people.

You Get Everything at a Base Price of $1,199

The main reason why you should buy the base model of the M2 MacBook Air is its price. You will enjoy all the latest additions at the lowest price. While Apple is still selling the M1 variant of the MacBook Air for $999, the extra $200 does make up for the visual and under-the-hood changes. It is the cheapest Mac with the latest design and processor that will last you years.

These are some of the major reasons why you should get the base M2 MacBook Air with 256GB storage. It all boils down to how you want to use the device and what you are getting it for. For school, the base model makes more sense since you are not using it for professional video editing. It can handle everything at a decent speed and it is very hard to differentiate when it comes to real-world performance. You can check out more details in our announcement post.

This is all there is to it, folks. Are you planning to buy the base model of the M2 MacBook Air with 256GB storage? Share your valuable insights with us in the comments section below.