Menu
Company

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series PCIe Gen 5 Power Adapters Have a Limited Connect & Disconnect Life of 30 Cycles

Hassan Mujtaba
Sep 22, 2022, 11:50 AM EDT

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards will be making use of a brand new PCIe Gen 5 power adapter to supplement their high power needs. While only modern PSUs that are compliant with the new ATX 3.0 standard can offer a direct single-pin routing, users that own an older PSU will need to use an adapter featuring as many as four 8-pin connectors leading into a single Gen 5 cable.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Graphics Cards Will Need A New PCIe Gen 5 Cable After 30 Connect & Disconnect Cycles

The new information comes from ZOTAC who has listed over their site the service life of a single PCIe Gen 5 adapter cable. According to the manufacturer, the company has suggested that the PCIe gen 5 adapter that comprises 4x 8-Pin to 1x 16-Pin connector be replaced after 30 connects and disconnects. This means that the user can, at maximum, connect and disconnect the cable for just 30 times before its "Limited" service life would end.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Runs At Up To 2850 MHz at Stock Within 50C Temps In Cyberpunk 2077, DLSS 3 Cuts GPU Wattage By 25%
ZOTAC suggests a limited disconnect / connect service life of the new PCIe Gen 5 power cable for NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 series. (Image Credits: Videocardz)
ZOTAC suggests a limited disconnect / connect service life of the new PCIe Gen 5 power cable for NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 series. (Image Credits: Videocardz)

The next-gen NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards including the RTX 4090 and TX 4080 will be bundled with such cables however, each package will include just one cable so enthusiasts who like to unplug their hardware a lot and try new stuff will have to be careful because you will need new cables every time you run out of the 30 life cycles period.

The PCIe Gen 5 cable can provide up to 600W of power however as NVIDIA has stated, the fourth 8-pin is entirely optional and can be used to provide more overclocking headroom. The GPUs can be set to 3 GHz+ clock speeds with overclocking as the company has officially confirmed.

"Each GeForce RTX 40 Series Founders Edition graphics card reduces cable clutter by leveraging the new standard GPU power input of next-gen ATX 3.0 power supplies, the PCIe Gen-5 16-pin Connector. This enables you to power GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics cards with just a single cable, improving the aesthetics of your build. If you are using a previous-gen power supply, an adapter cable is included in the box, allowing you to plug in three 8-pin power connectors, with an optional fourth connector for more overclocking headroom. ATX 3.0 power supplies will be available in October from ASUS, Cooler Master, FSP, Gigabyte, iBuyPower, MSI, Silverstone, and ThermalTake, with more models to come."

via NVIDIA

The issue regarding the lower life cycles stems from the fact that the PCIe Gen 5 (12VHPWR) cable is extremely fragile to bends and with thermal variances being somewhat of a concern as hinted by PCI-SIG, prolonged use beyond the advertised life cycles may damage the cables permanently.

PCI-SIG Internal Investigation of The Issue (Image Credits: GamersNexus):

nvidia-geforce-rtx-40-series-graphics-cards-pcie-gen-5-power-connector-pci-sig-_2
nvidia-geforce-rtx-40-series-graphics-cards-pcie-gen-5-power-connector-pci-sig-_1
nvidia-geforce-rtx-40-series-graphics-cards-pcie-gen-5-power-connector-pci-sig-_3
nvidia-geforce-rtx-40-series-graphics-cards-pcie-gen-5-power-connector-pci-sig-_4
2 of 9

This needs to be verified once the launch of card but for new owners or those who plug their GPU inside the PC once and never take it back out again, this shouldn't be a huge concern. Certain PSU companies are also making their cables with higher quality components but there's no way to tell just how good or bad a 12VHPWR cable is without removing the sleeves.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090, 4080 16 GB, 4080 12 GB Custom Models Listed By OCUK, Prices Range From £949 To £1999

News Source: Videocardz

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order