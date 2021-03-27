AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs Powered Razer Blade 14, Alienware m15, Dell G15 & HP OMEN Gaming Laptops Spotted

A day after it was reported that Razer might be working on its 14" Blade laptop with AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs, more gaming laptops have been spotted which feature the Cezanne family of Zen 3 CPUs and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs.

AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs Coming To Razer Blade, Alienware m15, Dell G15 & HP OMEN Gaming Laptops Soon!

All four gaming laptops were spotted by Rogame within the 3DMark and Geekbench benchmark databases. The variants include the recently reported Razer Blade 14, Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition, Dell G15, & the HP OMEN 15" gaming laptops, all of which are based on the AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs & also feature NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 30 GPUs.

Razer Blade 14 With AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX & GeForce RTX 3060

The Razer Blade 14 seems to be the highest-end configuration in terms of CPU from the bunch. It is equipped with the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU which features 8 cores, 16 threads, a base clock of 3.30 GHz, a boost clock of 4.60 GHz, 20 MB of combined cache & a TDP of 45W which can be configured to 35W (cTDP down) & 54W (cTDP up).

While the Ryzen 9 5900HX does pack its own integrated graphics in the form of the Vega 8 GPU with 512 cores and a clock speed of 2100 MHz, the visuals on the laptop will primarily be handled by the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs.

AMD Ryzen 5000H Cezanne 'Zen 3' High-Performace 35-45W SKUs

APU Name APU Family Architecture Process Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock L3 Cache Graphics GPU Clock TDP Ryzen 9 5980HX Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 3.30 GHz 4.80 GHz 16 MB 8 CUs (512 SP) TBD 45W+ Ryzen 9 5980HS Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 3.00 GHz 4.80 GHz 16 MB 8 CUs (512 SP) TBD 35-45W Ryzen 9 5900HX Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 3.30 GHz 4.60 GHz 16 MB 8 CUs (512 SP) TBD 45W+ Ryzen 9 5900HS Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 3.00 GHz 4.60 GHz 16 MB 8 CUs (512 SP) TBD 35-45W Ryzen 9 5900HS Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 3.00 GHz 4.60 GHz 16 MB 8 CUs (512 SP) TBD 35-45W Ryzen 7 5800H Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 3.20 GHz 4.40 GHz 16 MB 8 CUs (512 SP) ~2000 MHz 35-45W Ryzen 5 5600H Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 6 / 12 3.30 GHz 4.20 GHz 8 MB TBD TBD 35-45W Ryzen 5 5600HS Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 6 / 12 3.00 GHz 4.20 GHz 8 MB TBD TBD 35-45W

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 seems to be the fastest option you can get on the Razer Blade 14 with AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs. The GPU packs the GA106 GPU with 30 SMs, 3840 CUDA Core, and 6 GB of GDDR6 memory. The clock speeds are 1972 MHz (boost) and 1391 MHz (average) which do indicate that this could be a Max-P variant instead of Max-Q. The memory was operating at its 12 Gbps reference clocks for a bandwidth of 288 GB/s.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Mobility GPU Lineup:

GPU Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Process Node Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm GPU SKU GA107? GA107? GA106 GA104-770 GA104-775 SMs 16 20 30 40 48 CUDA Cores 2048 2560 3840 5120 6144 Base Clock TBA TBA 1283 MHz 1290 MHz 1245 MHz Boost Clock TBA TBA 1703 MHz 1620 MHz 1710 MHz Memory Clock 12 Gbps 12 Gbps 12 Gbps 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Memory Type GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory Size 4 GB 4 GB 6 GB 8 GB 8/16 GB Memory Bus 128-bit 128-bit 192-bit 256-bit 256-bit Bandwidth 192 GB/s 192 GB/s 288 GB/s 384 GB/s 384 GB/s TGP 50W? 60W? 60-115W 80-125W 80-150W+ Configurations Max-Q

Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition With Up To AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX & GeForce RTX 3070

Alienware will be unleashing its brand new m15 Ryzen Edition laptops and three configurations have been confirmed by Rogame. These include the flagship variant with AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX alongside NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H with GeForce RTX 3070, and lastly, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H with GeForce RTX 3060. All three models are listed as Alienware R5 whereas the existing Comet Lake-H-based variants are listed as Alienware R4.







Aside from the CPU/GPU specifications, all three models feature 16 GB of DDR4 memory and up to 512 GB of NVMe storage. Another thing to note is that the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 based laptops are configured with the Max-Q configuration while the GeForce RTX 3060 based AMD m15 gaming laptops are configured with the Max-P GPUs.

Dell G15 5515 With AMD Ryzen 7 5800H & GeForce RTX 3060

Dell is also working on its brand new G15 Ryzen Edition laptop which will be featuring the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU. The Ryzen 7 5800H features 8 cores, 16 threads, a base clock of 3.2 GHz & boost clocks of up to 4.4 GHz. The CPU also comes with 20 MB of combined cache and a default TDP of 45W. Considering the clocks reported by the benchmark, the Dell G15 5515 will come with the default TDP configuration.

The GPU on the other hand is the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060. Dell is using the Max-Q variant which is made obvious with the lower clock frequency of the chip. Other specifications include up to 16 GB DDR4 memory and 1 TB of NVMe storage.

HP OMEN 15Z With AMD Ryzen 7 5800H & GeForce RTX 3070

Finally, we have the HP OMEN 15Z-En100 gaming laptop which is based around the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU. The GPU is set within its Max-Q configuration and the laptop itself features 16 GB of DDR4 memory along with 512 GB of NVMe storage. The laptop definitely looks like it will retail around $1699-$1899 US given that it packs the RTX 3070 but expect some great performance out of this beast.

While there are no details on pricing and release date, we can definitely expect these AMD gaming laptops on retail shelves around Computex 2021. We can expect prices starting at $1299 US and up to the $1999 US range.