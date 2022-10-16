Menu
Company

Razer Edge 5G Family Pre-Orders are Now Available

Ule Lopez
Oct 16, 2022, 02:13 PM EDT
Razer Edge

Previously on Razer Edge’s development, the device was originally announced and set to have more information revealed a few weeks after, on October 15th. Well, we’re here now, and not only has Razer provided more on the device’s specs, but pre-orders are also available for the Razer Edge 5G. So, let's break this down one thing at a time.

First off, let’s discuss the device’s specifications. The device has three versions, the Edge Wi-Fi, the Edge Founders’ Edition, and the Edge 5G. The Edge Wi-Fi has the following notes about it:

Related StoryUle Lopez
Razer, Verizon, and Qualcomm Create a New Cloud Handheld: The Razer Edge 5G
  • MSRP: $399.99
  • Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 1
  • Screen: 6.8” FHD+ (2400x1080) AMOLED 144Hz
  • RAM: 8GB LPDDR5
  • Storage: Internal: 128GB (UFS 3.1) / External Memory Support: MicroSD (Up to 2TB)
  • Audio: 2-way speakers with 2 digital microphones with THX Spatial Audio
  • Camera: Front-facing 5MP unit, at 1080p 60fps
  • Battery: 5,000 mAh
  • Connectivity stats: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, a USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm Headphone Jack (via controller)
  • Antenna: (not supported)
  • Bands: (not supported)
  • Content included: Razer Edge Wi-Fi and Razer Kishi V2 Pro

The Razer Edge Founders’ Edition sports the following specifications:

  • MSRP: $499.99
  • Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 1
  • Screen: 6.8” FHD+ (2400x1080) AMOLED 144Hz
  • RAM: 8GB LPDDR5
  • Storage: Internal: 128GB (UFS 3.1) / External Memory Support: MicroSD (Up to 2TB)
  • Audio: 2-way speakers with 2 digital microphones with THX Spatial Audio
  • Camera: Front-facing 5MP unit, at 1080p 60fps
  • Battery: 5,000 mAh
  • Connectivity stats: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, a USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm Headphone Jack (via controller)
  • Antenna: (not supported)
  • Bands: (not supported)
  • Content included: Razer Edge Wi-Fi and Razer Kishi V2 Pro, Razer Hammerhead True Wireless (2021)

Finally, the Razer Edge 5G boasts the following specifications:

  • MSRP: $499.99
  • Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 1
  • Screen: 6.8” FHD+ (2400x1080) AMOLED 144Hz
  • RAM: 8GB LPDDR5
  • Storage: Internal: 128GB (UFS 3.1) / External Memory Support: MicroSD (Up to 2TB)
  • Audio: 2-way speakers with 2 digital microphones with Boomcloud360 audio
  • Camera: Front-facing 5MP unit, at 1080p 60fps
  • Battery: 5,000 mAh
  • Connectivity stats: Wi-Fi 6E, 5G with Embedded-SIM (eSIM), Bluetooth 5.2, a USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm Headphone Jack (via controller)
  • Antenna: sUB6 and mmWave
  • Bands: LTE, UMTS, Global LTE, and LTE Cat 22
  • Content included: Razer Edge Wi-Fi and Razer Kishi V2 Pro, Razer Hammerhead True Wireless (2021)

Pre-order information was also disclosed. Reservations for the device family are available now at Razer’s store, and the cheapest of the three, the Razer Edge Wi-Fi, is out next year. we’ll continue to update as more information on the Razer Edge lineup is released. The Razer Edge family of devices is due out early next year.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
Filter videos by
Order