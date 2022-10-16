Razer Edge 5G Family Pre-Orders are Now Available

Previously on Razer Edge’s development, the device was originally announced and set to have more information revealed a few weeks after, on October 15th. Well, we’re here now, and not only has Razer provided more on the device’s specs, but pre-orders are also available for the Razer Edge 5G. So, let's break this down one thing at a time.

First off, let’s discuss the device’s specifications. The device has three versions, the Edge Wi-Fi, the Edge Founders’ Edition, and the Edge 5G. The Edge Wi-Fi has the following notes about it:

MSRP: $399.99

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 1

Screen: 6.8” FHD+ (2400x1080) AMOLED 144Hz

RAM: 8GB LPDDR5

Storage: Internal: 128GB (UFS 3.1) / External Memory Support: MicroSD (Up to 2TB)

Audio: 2-way speakers with 2 digital microphones with THX Spatial Audio

Camera: Front-facing 5MP unit, at 1080p 60fps

Battery: 5,000 mAh

Connectivity stats: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, a USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm Headphone Jack (via controller)

Antenna: (not supported)

Bands: (not supported)

Content included: Razer Edge Wi-Fi and Razer Kishi V2 Pro

The Razer Edge Founders’ Edition sports the following specifications:

MSRP: $499.99

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 1

Screen: 6.8” FHD+ (2400x1080) AMOLED 144Hz

RAM: 8GB LPDDR5

Storage: Internal: 128GB (UFS 3.1) / External Memory Support: MicroSD (Up to 2TB)

Audio: 2-way speakers with 2 digital microphones with THX Spatial Audio

Camera: Front-facing 5MP unit, at 1080p 60fps

Battery: 5,000 mAh

Connectivity stats: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, a USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm Headphone Jack (via controller)

Antenna: (not supported)

Bands: (not supported)

Content included: Razer Edge Wi-Fi and Razer Kishi V2 Pro, Razer Hammerhead True Wireless (2021)

Finally, the Razer Edge 5G boasts the following specifications:

MSRP: $499.99

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 1

Screen: 6.8” FHD+ (2400x1080) AMOLED 144Hz

RAM: 8GB LPDDR5

Storage: Internal: 128GB (UFS 3.1) / External Memory Support: MicroSD (Up to 2TB)

Audio: 2-way speakers with 2 digital microphones with Boomcloud360 audio

Camera: Front-facing 5MP unit, at 1080p 60fps

Battery: 5,000 mAh

Connectivity stats: Wi-Fi 6E, 5G with Embedded-SIM (eSIM), Bluetooth 5.2, a USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm Headphone Jack (via controller)

Antenna: sUB6 and mmWave

Bands: LTE, UMTS, Global LTE, and LTE Cat 22

Content included: Razer Edge Wi-Fi and Razer Kishi V2 Pro, Razer Hammerhead True Wireless (2021)

Pre-order information was also disclosed. Reservations for the device family are available now at Razer’s store, and the cheapest of the three, the Razer Edge Wi-Fi, is out next year. we’ll continue to update as more information on the Razer Edge lineup is released. The Razer Edge family of devices is due out early next year.