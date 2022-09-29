Razer, Verizon, and Qualcomm Create a New Cloud Handheld: The Razer Edge 5G

Valve’s Steam Deck is still collecting pre-orders; some people already have the console at their disposal. Put simply, it’s a handheld console for Steam and its supported games, and players can take it virtually anywhere. Though at Mobile World Congress earlier this morning, a new partnership between Verizon, Qualcomm, and Razer.

What exactly will come of that partnership? A brand-new handheld console specializing in streaming and cloud gaming is what. Powered by 5G mobile technology, the trio of companies is set to release the Razer Edge 5G. Twitter user GLKCreative tweeted about the announcement, which you can see below.

BREAKING: @Verizon, @Razer and @Qualcomm are teaming up on the world's first 5G mobile gaming handheld—Razer Edge 5G! It will allow you to play your favorite games regardless of whether you are gaming in the cloud, on an app or streaming from your console. https://t.co/TYPw5xFyeF pic.twitter.com/F9Vg3CfABl — George Koroneos 🗿🍹 (@GLKCreative) September 28, 2022

The Razer Edge 5G enables you to use mobile data to access the network for your cloud games, giving it a bit more network access and reach than the Steam Deck, among other devices of this caliber. You can also stream and access your games over a conventional wi-fi connection if you prefer doing that.

The storefronts that the Razer Edge 5G supports were not disclosed other than Android, so it’s rather unclear whether this will include native support for spaces like NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Xbox Game Pass, Steam Remote Play, or other game streaming services. It’s already a pretty significant contender for what it has to offer.

Of course, the obvious competition would be the Logitech G Cloud handheld. This portable device offers a Steam-Deck-like form factor but focuses entirely on streaming rather than running games natively. As such, the device is fully compatible with Xbox Cloud Gaming via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW.

Verizon and Razer also noted that you can see more information on the Razer Edge 5G in about two weeks at RazerCon on October 15th. We’ll continue to update as more information on the Razer Edge 5G is released, including features and technical specifications. The Razer Edge 5G is currently in development.