AYANEO preparing to launch the thinnest Windows OLED portable gaming console

Over the last few years, gamers have looked towards alternative gaming solutions outside the home console and personal computing markets. Virtual reality headsets are becoming more prevalent, and portable handheld gaming has also risen. The mobile gaming market did not stop at the Nintendo Switch but evolved into companies that offer personal computing on the go, with companies like GDP, Valve, OneXPlayer, and AyaNeo.

A new series of handheld gaming consoles with Windows 11 is coming in 2022 from the company AyaNeo

Arthur Zhange, CEO of AyaNeo, recently announced on the social media platform Weibo that the company plans to launch a new handheld gaming console fashioned with an OLED screen in May 2022. The new product line is expected to be the lightest handheld, and the thinnest portable gaming console with Windows 11 installed.

Valve's Steam Deck and the GDP series of portable computing consoles vary differently from the others in that Valve and GDP have systems that are bulkier in design. The gaming system series will add to the market but will be more competitive with systems such as the Nintendo Switch with the company's newest OLED screen and the OneXplayer console. The competition between these three companies will spark due to the thin design of all three consoles and offers similar features, such as the OLED screen. Also, Steam Deck uses its proprietary operating system, SteamOS, a Linux-based system, and recently began supporting Windows 11.

During CES 2022 earlier this year, the company revealed the Next series, which offers the Ryzen 5000 series APUs onboard. AMD's Ryzen 6000 series, codenamed Rembrandt, provides the latest RDNA2 graphics, performing higher than the preceding Vega series. Further, into 2022, gamers should expect to see AyaNeo release an AMD Ryzen 6000 series compatible console, which will increase the graphics quality even more than the soon-to-be-released handheld.

The OneXPlayer systems begin at $1,099 and offer the AMD Ryzen 7 4800U processor and an 8.4-inch screen. AyaNeo has not officially disclosed the specifications for the new system outside of the OLED panel announcement and the AMD Ryzen 5000 series APU. The company has not revealed the launch date or pricing for the new series of systems.

Source: Weibo