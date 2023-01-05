Razer Edge Dated at CES 2023; Project Carol (Head Cushion with Surround Sound) and Leviathan V2 Pro Unveiled

At CES 2023, Razer shared plenty of announcements, starting with the official launch date of its Edge handheld gaming device. Available in two editions (base and 5G), the Razer Edge launches on January 26th. The base version is priced at $399 and can be picked up via Razer.com or physically at RazerStore locations throughout the United States. The 5G edition, on the other hand, is a Verizon.com and Verizon store exclusive, and more information on its pricing is available here.

Below you'll find a recap of the official Edge specifications.

MSRP $399.99 CHIPSET Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 SCREEN 6.8” FHD+ (2400x1080) AMOLED 144Hz RAM 8GB LPDDR5 STORAGE Internal: 128GB (UFS 3.1) External Memory Support: MicroSD (Up to 2TB) AUDIO 2-way speakers with 2 digital microphones THX Spatial Audio CAMERA Front-facing: 5MP, 1080p @60fps BATTERY 5,000mAh CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi 6E Bluetooth 5.2 USB Type C 3.5mm Headphone Jack (via controller) ANTENNA N/A BANDS N/A DIMENSIONS 260 x 85 x 11 mm WEIGHT 264 g (tablet only) 401 g (with controller attached) CONTROLLER Powered via USB-C 2 analog sticks 8 buttons 1 D-pad 2 triggers 2 bumpers 2 programmable buttons Razer HyperSense haptics CONTENT Razer Edge Wi-Fi Razer Kishi V2 Pro

During the showcase, Razer also demonstrated the so-called Project Carol Concept Design, a head cushion featuring near-field surround sound and haptics.

Unlike traditional speakers, Project Carol’s near-field surround sound provides closer, more direct rear audio, giving a more enveloping soundscape. Project Carol is powered by the award-winning Razer HyperSense technology. The cushion converts game sounds into haptic feedback in real-time, allowing gamers to feel everything behind them, placing them firmly in the middle of the action.

According to Razer, Project Carol is natively supported on PC and can fit all gaming chairs thanks to elastic adjustable straps. Users connect the device to their PC via 2.4 GHz wireless and can expect up to 8 hours of gaming before requiring a new charge.

On the sound front, Razer also unveiled the Leviathan V2 Pro beamforming soundbar, the world's first with head-tracking AI.

Combining beamforming surround sound with head-tracking AI technology, the Leviathan V2 Pro delivers immersive 3D audio thanks to the integrated IR camera that detects the user’s position. This allows the soundbar to adapt the audio beams to the listener’s positioning in real-time, ensuring that they are always in the sweet spot for the best audio experience.

Powered by THX Spatial Audio for the immersive experience, combined with Audioscenic user adaptive beamforming, the soundbar provides true-to-life 3D audio for all your entertainment needs. 3D audio can be experienced in two modes: THX Spatial Audio Virtual Headset is for any stereo content, providing you with pinpoint positional audio previously only found in headsets, while THX Spatial Audio Virtual Speakers is for any multi-channel content that provides a wide, room-filling soundstage that users would normally experience with a full home theatre system.

The Leviathan V2 Pro includes a subwoofer and supports Razer Chroma RGB. The soundbar will be available this month at $399.99 or €489.99 via Razer.com and RazerStores.

Virtual Reality gamers can look forward to two new accessories designed by Razer in collaboration with ResMed for the Meta Quest 2: the Adjustable Head Strap System and the Facial Interface.

The Razer Adjustable Head Strap System was created with all head shapes in mind. The high-performance nylon material provides reliability, comfort, and durability, while the optimized weight distribution allows for more balance during active gameplay. The soft adjustable straps will help gamers find their perfect fit, and quick slip-on design ensures little interruption in resuming gameplay.

The Razer Facial Interface was developed for extended comfort and optimized support. Created with ultra-thin textured and profiled membranes, the Razer Facial Interface eliminates facial pressure and the use of medical grade, hypoallergenic materials helps to reduce skin irritation. The interface also blocks light while still providing ventilation, so gamers experience uncompromised immersion. The crevice-free surface allows for better hygiene and easier cleaning maintenance, while the contoured 3D profile provides the perfect balance of comfort and support.

Both accessories will land on the US market in the first quarter of 2023, with other regions following at a later date. Pricing information was not shared at this time.

Lastly, content creators can look forward to the Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra webcam, which features the largest sensor ever used in such a device.

The heart of Razer’s new professional webcam is an industry leading ultra-large Sony 1/1.2″ STARVIS 2 sensor with a 2.9 μm pixel size to capture more light and image data in every pixel for exceptional detail and color. In order to maximize the sensor’s full potential, the Kiyo Pro Ultra is fitted with a custom, ultra-large F/1.7 aperture lens that can capture almost four times more light compared to other webcams, providing crisp, clear images even in low-light conditions.

This exceptional image fidelity is maintained thanks to a cutting-edge processor that can convert raw 4K 30 FPS (or 1080P 60 FPS) footage into uncompressed 4K 24 FPS, 1440p 30 FPS, or 1080p 60 FPS directly into your stream. To guarantee creators are always the center of attention, the Kiyo Pro Ultra’s AI-powered Face Tracking Auto-focus tracks the user's face to ensure sharp, steady focus while artfully blurring the background thanks to the true bokeh effect. All this without the need for any supplementary hardware or software.

The Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra also supports High Dynamic Range (HDR) at 30 FPS. The webcam is available starting today at $299.99/€349.99 via Razer.com and RazerStores.