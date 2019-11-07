Raytraced Red Dead Redemption 2 PC Looks Amazing Through Pascal Gilcher’s RayTraced Global Illumination Shader

A new video has been uploaded, showing off Rockstar Games’ Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC with Ray Tracing global illumination and ambient occlusion effects.

Red Dead Redemption 2 already looks impressive on various PC setups, and while the game doesn’t officially support NVIDIA’s RTX Real-time Ray Tracing, Pascal Gilcher’s RayTraced Global Illumination shader for Reshade allows users to enjoy the title with some ray tracing effects nonetheless. As some of you might already know, Pascal’s ReShade shader makes use of Path Tracing to allow Real-Time Global Illumination effects in various titles.

“I suppose it's nothing new that ReShade works on almost every game, but continued efforts on the developer's side made it available on Vulkan and DirectX 12, the two modes of RDR2”, Pascal wrote on its Patreon page. “I've tested the 4.4.1 version from the official website and hooray, it works! What also works now, is the Ray Tracing shader as can be seen above. Rockstar Games might have decided against Ray Tracing in their game, but we can add it ourselves no problem =)”

Check out the brand-new video showing off Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC with Ray Tracing effects on Ultra Max settings down below:

Truth be told, Red Dead Redemption 2 is quite demanding for GPUs and using Pascal’s ReShader heavily affects the performance of the game on PC. The setup used in the video is an AMD Ryzen 7 1800X CPU at 4.2Ghz combined with 32GB of Corsair Vengeance RAM and an MSi Armor GTX1080TI 11Gb GPU – quite the setup.

This Ray Tracing ReShader clearly isn’t for everyone to use, but it’s still nice to see how the shader can improve the visuals of the game on PC.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available now for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.