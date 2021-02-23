Days Gone and a “Whole Slate” of Playstation Games Are Coming to PC

The PlayStation 4 exclusive open-world game Days Gone is coming to PC this Spring, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan confirmed today.

The PC release of the open-world game developed by Bend Studios has been confirmed in a new interview with GQ. Jim Ryan also confirmed that a slew of other PlayStation titles will be coming to PC in the future.

What about PlayStation games on PC? A whole slate of them is on the way starting with Days Gone this spring

During the same interview, Jim Ryan further elaborated why Sony has decided to bring Days Gone and more PlayStation games to PC.

So releasing PlayStation games on PC was something that Sony PlayStation held back on for a long time. Now it sounds like you’re very much on that bandwagon. What changed? I think a few things changed. We find ourselves now in early 2021 with our development studios and the games that they make in better shape than they’ve ever been before. Particularly from the latter half of the PS4 cycle our studios made some wonderful, great games. There’s an opportunity to expose those great games to a wider audience and recognise the economics of game development, which are not always straightforward. The cost of making games goes up with each cycle, as the calibre of the IP has improved. Also, our ease of making it available to non-console owners has grown. So it’s a fairly straightforward decision for us to make.

Days Gone will be the second PlayStation 4 exclusive to hit PC following the release of Guerilla Games' Horizon Zero Dawn. The open-world game developed by Bend Studios is a solid game featuring some fun mechanics and an engaging story, as highlighted by Alessio in his review.

Days Gone puts Bend Studio once again on the map of all PlayStation gamers after many years of oblivion. While it doesn't deliver any meaningful innovations in terms of open world and gameplay mechanics, it's a fun game that sports gorgeous graphics and a surprisingly great story/cast of characters, easily paving the way for a sequel to the stories of Deacon 'the Drifter' St. John.

Days Gone is now available on PlayStation 4. It will release on PC sometime this Spring.