Rainbow Six Siege Free Weekend Announced Alongside Huge Discounts

Ubisoft announced the imminent availability of a new Rainbow Six Siege free weekend between March 5th and March 8th on all platforms (though XBL Gold subscription will be required on Xbox One). Preloading is now available on PC and PlayStation 4, though Xbox One users will have to wait for the free weekend to actually begin before downloading Rainbow Six Siege.

All the progress will carry over should you choose to purchase the game, which is discounted up to 70% depending on your platform of preference. Additionally, all content is available to play in this trial.

For a brief on the Year 5 roadmap outlined a couple of weeks ago by Ubisoft, check our previous report.