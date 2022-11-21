Rainbow Six Siege Brings Cross Play and Cross Progression with Operation Solar Raid

Operation Solar Raid, the latest and final season of Rainbow Six Siege Year 7, will arrive in December. With it, we'll see the introduction of great features such as new security measures, crossplay, and cross-progression. This season will also introduce a new and improved battle pass, a new map, a new Colombian Operator, and even an improved Ranking system.

Defender Solis is the new Operator who will join the game. Her SPEC-IO Electro-Sensor gadget gathers crucial intel for a coordinated strategy. Solis can clearly analyze and identify Attacker devices, including drones, breaching devices, and more. Her gloves also allow her to interact with the gadget overlay and trigger a cluster scan. Solis is a medium-speed, medium-health Operator, carrying the P90 or an ITA 12L as a primary weapon and an SMG-11 as a secondary weapon.

This new Rainbow Six Siege season will also create a new experience for the Ranked Playlist. Players' rank is no longer decided by MMR. Instead, it's decided by how many Rank Points they win or lose after every Ranked match. Each Rank now has five divisions, requiring 100 Rank Points to advance to the next. In addition, a new Rank, Emerald, has been added between Platinum and Diamond.

The MMR is separated from Rainbow Six Siege players' Rank now. It will be known as a new value: Skill. Skill is a hidden value for all playlists and will carry over from season to season. There will be no more squad MMR restrictions, and players can squad up with any of their friends. This value will help a new matchmaking algorithm to adapt to varying skill levels among squad mates.

A new CGI trailer showing the Operation Solar Raid reveal can be seen below:

Rainbow Six Siege will also see the introduction of crossplay and cross-progression. Console players will now be able to squad up with friends from other consoles via Ubisoft Connect. Players who wish to opt out of crossplay can turn off crossplay. You can use cross-progression to log into your Ubisoft Connect account, and your progress, currencies, and items will be shared across all platforms.

The Battle Pass has evolved from its two-tiered system into one with branching paths. Now players can plan their progression and prioritize the rewards they get. No matter which path they take first, they'll still be able to unlock all the tiles and complete the Battle Pass. Additionally, Ubisoft will partner with Square Enix to create skins inspired by the NieR series, which will be available on Rainbow Six Siege. These skins will be available from today, November 21.

This season, a new accessibility update is also added, expanding team color customization options to Operator Devices and Observation tools. The LEDs now match the chosen team colors for Observation Tools. Rainbow Six Siege is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Amazon Luna, and PC.