Rainbow Six Extraction Trailer Sets Up Its World, Provides Plenty of Alien Splatter

Rainbow Six Extraction is still a few months away, following yet another delay, but Ubisoft Montreal is keeping the hype train rolling with a new trailer that debuted during the recent PlayStation Showcase. The trailer sets up Extraction’s dystopian world, but it also provides a solid amount of in-engine footage of players teaming up to blast holes in aliens. Check out the Rainbow Six Extraction trailer for yourself, below.

Looking solid enough – if Extraction can deliver a more strategic take on the standard co-op PvE experience, it should be able to justify its existence. Need to know more? You can check out some Rainbow Six Extraction gameplay and information about the game’s maps, objectives, and more, right here. Meanwhile, here are the game’s key features…

Lead Elite Rainbow Six Operators in PvE - Pick from 18 of the Rainbow Six operators that are best adapted to survive the incursions. Assemble a squad up to three Operators, or go solo. Each operator has a specific set of weapons, special abilities and their own progress track to master.

Risk it All in Containment Zones - Explore 12 custom-designed maps located across the US, featuring unpredictable challenges that will test your knowledge, cooperation, and tactical abilities. Every incursion is unique thanks to its dynamic variables: the Sprawl's behavior, the missions, the enemies, and more. Fail and your Operators will go Missing in Action (MIA).

Fight an Ever-Evolving Threat - Be prepared to fight a highly lethal and constantly evolving Alien threat that's reshaping the battlefield. You must count on your teammates to face 10+ unique parasitic archetypes. From the elusive Tormenter to the daunting Apex, their abilities – and randomly occurring mutations – will stand in your way.

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction launches PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Stadia, and Luna in January, 2022 (a precise release date has yet to be set).