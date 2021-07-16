Rainbow Six Extraction and Riders Republic Have Both Been Delayed by Ubisoft

2021 is the year of video game delays, and Ubisoft has just announced a one-two punch of disappointment, as both Rainbow Six Extraction and Riders Republic are being pushed back. The Riders Republic delay is a relatively minor one, it will still arrive in 2021, but Rainbow Six Extraction is being pushed all the way to early 2022. Here’s what Rainbow Six Extraction development team at Ubisoft Montreal had to say about the delay.

Our ambition with Rainbow Six Extraction is to deliver a full-fledged AAA experience that changes the way you play and think about cooperative games. With unique features like Missing In Action or The Sprawl, every mission is set to be a tense and challenging experience in which you’ll lead the elite operators of Rainbow Six in a fight against a lethal and evolving alien threat. We are embracing the opportunity to take additional time to bring this vision to life in the way it deserves in January 2022. We are confident this will ensure Rainbow Six Extraction is the immersive, cooperative, and thrilling experience we set out to create, and the one you aspire to play. We look forward to sharing more with you very soon!

Meanwhile, here’s the word on Riders Republic…

We can’t wait for you all to hit the Republic in our upcoming beta! This will be the first time you get to go hands-on in this massive multiplayer playground and we are looking forward to hearing what you think. To ensure we can deliver the best game for all players, we've made the tough decision to delay our release date from September 2 to October 28. This will give us more time to fine tune the experience and give you another chance to jump in before launch and provide feedback.

Both Rainbow Six Extraction and Riders Republic are coming to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Stadia, and Luna. What are your thoughts on the delays? Disappointed? Or are you happy they're getting the time they need?