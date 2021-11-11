Rainbow Six Extraction Confirms January Release Date, Price Cut, and Free “Buddy Passes”

Ubisoft Montreal’s Rainbow Six Extraction was among the many games pushed back to 2022 this year, but thankfully, players won’t have to wait too long to get their hands on the game. As previously rumored, Extraction is coming our way in January. It seems Ubisoft is looking to push the game hard, as they’ve also announced a price reduction for the standard edition of the game, to $40, and a “Buddy Pass” system where you can invite up to two friends to play with you for free, even if they don’t own a copy of the game. These new offers got you excited for the game? You can check out over 8 minutes of new gameplay, below.

Fight Night Return Reportedly Greenlit by EA, but Won’t Happen Until After UFC’s Next Game

Here’s a bit more detail on Rainbow Six Extraction’s price reduction, Buddy Pass system, and prerequisite Deluxe Edition…

Players can pre-order the Standard Edition for the new lower price of $40 and enjoy Rainbow Six Extraction’s many features, including -- a deep Operator progression system, four distinct difficulty settings, 12 all-new and unpredictable maps (roughly three times the size of previous Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege maps) across four dynamic regions, over 60 weapons, legacy Rainbow Six Siege tech and 15 exclusive REACT tech, and free post-launch support including a weekly endgame challenge mode. Each edition of Extraction will unlock two Buddy Pass tokens, allowing players to invite their friends to play with them for free up to 14 days across most platforms. During the two weeks, any progression their squad members earn will transfer over when they purchase the full game. All pre-orders will also unlock the Orbital Decay Cosmetic Bundle in Extraction. The Deluxe Edition, which includes everything from the Standard Edition alongside three bonus packs, is also available to pre-order for $50.

Rainbow Six Extraction arrives on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Stadia on January 20, 2022.