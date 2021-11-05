God of War PC to Support AMD FSR in Addition to NVIDIA DLSS & Reflex

God of War PC will support AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution technology. The news, first spotted by VideoCardz, comes straight from the official AMD FSR page where the God of War logo now sits next to the logos of games like No Man's Sky, Ghostrunner, Call of Duty: Vanguard, and The Elder Scrolls Online. Just like the titles we just referred to, then, God of War PC will support both NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR. This isn't just good news for AMD users, either, as DLSS is reserved for GeForce RTX owners while FSR can be used by GeForce GTX owners, too.

God of War PC will be released on January 14th, 2022. The game will be available via Steam and the Epic Games Store, priced at $49.99.

God of War PC Port is Being Handled by Vancouver-based Studio Jetpack Interactive

GOD OF WAR PC FEATURES

High Fidelity Graphics

Striking visuals enhanced on PC. Enjoy true 4K resolution, on supported devices, with unlocked framerates for peak performance. Dial in your settings via a wide range of graphical presets and options including higher resolution shadows, improved screen space reflections, the addition of GTAO and SSDO, and much more.

NVIDIA DLSS and Reflex Support

Quality meets performance. Harness the AI power of NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) to boost frame rates and generate beautiful, sharp images on select Nvidia GPUs. Utilize NVIDIA Reflex low latency technology allowing you to react quicker and hit harder combos with the responsive gameplay you crave on GeForce GPUs.

Controls Customization

Play your way. With support for the DUALSHOCK 4 and DUALSENSE wireless controllers, a wide range of other gamepads, and fully customizable bindings for mouse and keyboard, you have the power to fine-tune every action to match your playstyle.

Ultra-wide Support

Immerse yourself like never before. Journey through the Norse realms taking in breathtaking vistas in panoramic widescreen. With 21:9 ultra-widescreen support, God of War presents a cinema quality experience that further expands the original seamless theatrical vision.