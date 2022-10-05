Qualcomm Reportedly Testing Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 1 With ‘Flagship’ Tri-Cluster CPU Configuration Used in High-End SoCs

A new rumor claims that a Qualcomm chipset featuring the model number SM7475 is being tested with a tri-cluster CPU configuration. Given that the SM8475 ended up being called the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, the designation number alone suggests that the upcoming silicon will be called the Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 1.

A Tri-Cluster CPU Configuration Is Already Present in the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 but Here Is How the Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 1 Could Differ Itself

A tweet shared by Roland Quandt talks about the different clock speeds belonging to the SM7475, or the Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 1. He claims that the prime core and gold cores will operate at 2.40GHz, while the silver ones will run at 1.80GHz. Those following Qualcomm’s chipset launches will note that the specifications discussed in the tweet below are not all that different than when the company unveiled the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, which sports the following configuration.

One ARM Cortex-A710 prime core running at 2.40GHz

Three ARM Cortex-A710 performance cores running at 2.36GHz

Four ARM Cortex-A510 efficiency cores running at 1.80GHz

Qualcomm SM7475. First Snapdragon 7 series with tri-cluster design. 1x prime core, 3x gold, 4x silver. 2,4xx GHz on the prime and gold cores, 1,8 GHz on silver (in testing) — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) October 5, 2022

How the Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 1 could raise the bar compared to its predecessor is being mass produced on a better manufacturing process, which in this case would be TSMC’s 4nm node, which is likely used to fabricate the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 too. TSMC’s 4nm process has proven to be superior to Samsung’s 4nm one, which will ultimately allow the new SoC to run at higher sustained clock speeds, resulting in better performance while generating less heat.

Also, this tri-cluster CPU configuration could be completely different compared to what is running on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. For instance, the prime core could be the Cortex-X3, which has a completely different architecture compared to the Cortex-A710. Additionally, instead of the Cortex-A710 as the gold cores, we could see the Cortex-A715 cores in action on the Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 1, so there would be several differentiating attributes between the two SoCs.

Our hunch is that Qualcomm will unveil the Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 1 during the annual Snapdragon Summit, as that is also the place the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is slated to get announced. In terms of performance, we feel that this member could beat the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and bring even more value to non-flagship smartphones launching in 2023.

News Source: Roland Quandt