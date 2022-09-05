Menu
NVIDIA Retained 80% Discrete GPU Market Share Versus AMD’s 20% In Q2 2022 Despite Gaming Revenue Losses

Hassan Mujtaba
Sep 5, 2022

NVIDIA seems to have retained its dominant position in the discrete GPU market against AMD despite having a brutal gaming revenue decline during the same quarter (Q2) of 2022.

NVIDIA Retains 80%, AMD Drops To 20% Discrete GPU Market Share In Q2 2022

As per the latest figures from Jon Peddie Research, the add-in-board shipments, which primarily include Discrete GPUs, fell by -22.6% compared to the previous quarter. The shipments did see a small increase of 2.4% compared to the previous year but overall, the market performed poorly due to several reasons, one being the decline in PC shipments in general.

Coming to the share, NVIDIA GPUs increased from 75% to 80% which means they retained their position from the previous year (Q2 2021), AMD saw a slight decline from 24% to 20% while Intel has started to show up in the charts too with a 1% market share for now. The blue team is still in its infancy in the dGPU market compared to NVIDIA & AMD who have several decades' worth of experience in the segment.

Quick Highlights

  • JPR found that AIB shipments during the quarter decreased from the last quarter by -22.6%, which is below the 10-year average of -9.7%.
  • Total AIB shipments increased by 2.4% this quarter from last year to 10.4 million units and were down from 13.38 million units last quarter.
  • AMD’s quarter-to-quarter total desktop AIB unit shipments decreased -by 34.0% and decreased by -5.0% from last year.
  • Nvidia’s quarter-to-quarter unit shipments decreased -by 19.1% and increased by 3.0% from last year. Nvidia continues to hold a dominant market share position at 79.6%.
  • AIB shipments from year to year increased by 2.4% compared to last year.

3DCenter has more details to share and reports that the total number of units that were shipped during the quarter was 10.4 Million units which resulted in around 5.5 Billion dollars worth of sales. However, this figure is nothing compared to the double-digit figures that the market was making back in 2021. The average selling price of graphics cards also fell from $1029 in Q2 2021 to $529 US in Q2 2022. A chart made by the outlet shows us that NVIDIA retains the top spot in the Discrete GPU segment.

NVIDIA retains 80% control of the dGPU market share while AMD gets only 20% & Intel starts at 1%. (Image Credits: 3DCenter)
NVIDIA retains 80% control of the dGPU market share while AMD gets only 20% & Intel starts at 1%. (Image Credits: 3DCenter)

We also have GPU market share and GPU family market share breakdown from each vendor provided by Tech Analyst, Mike Bruzzone. It is stated that the oversupply issue is being made a huge deal and NVIDIA can move their inventory really quickly through their partners. The GPU vendor is currently planning to offer a second round of price cuts in September which will bring prices down even further. Following is the full breakdown from Mike:

NOV 2021 DEC 2021 JAN 2022 FEB 2022 MAR 2022 APR 2022 MAY 2022 JUN 2022 JUL 2022 AUG 2022 WK 1 AUG 2022 WK 2 Average
AMD Share 16.57% 18.79% 18.70% 17.67% 15.73% 18.82% 20.19% 20.84% 20.07% 17.80% 17.51% 18.43%
NVIDIA Share 83.43% 81.21% 81.30% 82.33% 84.27% 81.18% 79.81% 79.16% 79.93% 82.20% 82.49% 81.57%
NAVI 6x 26.38% 27.40% 29.37% 28.93% 29.60% 37.05% 35.07% 35.81% 37.43% 35.82% 35.57% 32.58%
NAVI 5x 18.64% 18.81% 18.65% 17.26% 15.31% 17.55% 17.76% 17.63% 17.63% 16.48% 16.33% 17.46%
VEGA 7.59% 8.77% 7.88% 7.24% 6.93% 8.14% 7.39% 6.86% 6.65% 6.88% 6.85% 7.38%
POLARIS 47.40% 45.02% 44.09% 46.58% 48.16% 37.27% 39.78% 39.70% 38.29% 40.82% 41.24% 42.58%
AMPERE 44.97% 43.20% 49.27% 46.74% 36.09% 43.82% 47.52% 48.37% 46.29% 37.11% 33.66% 43.37%
TURING 16.99% 15.35% 14.87% 16.05% 26.71% 19.72% 17.13% 16.42% 18.31% 29.86% 34.21% 20.51%
TU 16x0 8.56% 11.02% 8.80% 9.23% 7.60% 8.37% 8.44% 8.54% 9.05% 8.68% 8.54% 8.80%
PASCAL 23.86% 24.82% 22.33% 22.19% 21.70% 22.48% 21.77% 21.30% 20.83% 19.29% 18.75% 21.76%
MAXWELL 5.62% 5.61% 4.74% 5.79% 7.91% 5.62% 5.14% 5.37% 5.52% 5.06% 4.84% 5.56%

