PUBG New Map Rumored to Feature Destructible Environments; Screens Released

A new PUBG map is seemingly coming to the game, and a couple of new screenshots showing it have been shared online.

The new screenshots, which can be found below, hint at a Middle Eastern setting for the map.

Swift and silent. Ever so deadly. pic.twitter.com/onRzkYzjIL — PUBG (@PUBG) January 13, 2020

According to reports, this new map will be a 2x2 map and it will feature destructible environments and Black Zones. Team Deathmatch is likely not going to be available in this map as well.

New 2x2 map has destructible environment and “Blackzones.” Perhaps Season 6: Shakedown refers to falling buildings? Also, TDM prolly won’t be in this patch.

The latest PUBG update released on PC is update 5.3. It introduced a number of quality of live updates as well as plenty of tweaks, such as improved blood effects, cloud saving for settings and more

“Bloody realistic” Blood Effect Improvements Headshots including the neck area produce more distinct visual effect to ensure clear identification of hit

Blood splatter will be shown on walls and floors if the character is hit near it The size of the blood splash is unified across all color settings

Blood impacts on characters will now provide a more precise visual representation of which body parts have been hit Vending Machine Reduced the maximum number of uses per Vending Machine from 15 to 10 PUBG Cloud Saving Settings now can be saved to the cloud in the settings screen

Saved settings can be loaded in the settings screen when needed This also allows players to load their account settings even when playing on a new PC

Settings that are dependent on hardware cannot be saved GRAPHICS: All settings in the GRAPHICS category except “Language Setting” GAMEPLAY: “Inventory Character Render” setting cannot be saved

The Cloud Saving option can be found at the bottom right of the SETTINGS screen

Test Server settings will only be saved on to the test server account

PUBG is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iOS, and Android.