PUBG Lite is Shutting Down, Credits Can Still be Spent Until the End of April

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds publisher Krafton is branching out, with new games set in the PUBG universe like The Callisto Protocol and, according to rumors, a full-on PUBG sequel, but it seems they’re also trimming back. Krafton has announced that they’re shutting down PUBG Lite, the free-to-play lower-spec version of their battle royale game. The writing has arguably been on the wall for PUBG Lite for a while, as it ditched its premium currency L-Coins and went fully free-to-play back in November. Here’s what Krafton had to say about the termination of PUBG Lite.

We are deeply grateful for the passion and support from the astounding number of PUBG Lite fans that have been with us. During the strenuous times of the COVID-19 pandemic, we hope that PUBG Lite was able to provide our fans a fun way to stay safe. Unfortunately, we have made the difficult decision to close service after much deliberation and the time has come for our journey to end. We regretfully inform you that service of PUBG Lite is scheduled to end on April 29th, 2021. You will be able to continue to play the game and spend in-game credits as normal, including the L-COIN that you already have, until the termination time.

Here’s the schedule for the PUBG Lite shutdown…

March 30th, 2021 (UTC) lite.pubg.com webpage will be closed

New downloads will no longer be available April 29th, 2021 05:00 (UTC) End of service May 29th, 2021 (UTC) Player Support for LITE will no longer be available

The standard version of PUBG is still available on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Stadia, and playable via backward compatibility on Xbox Series X/S and PS5. Oh, and Krafton has also just launched POGB (Playeromnomnom's Battlegrounds), a chicken-themed arcade game now available within PUBG – not all April Fool’s Day jokes are so bad I guess!